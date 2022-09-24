"Going in we thought we were going to be able to run the ball. And we did — we did that really well."
"We wanted to control the clock because you saw how dangerous they were. We knew that. (Ethan Black) won the 100 (meter dash at states) last year, he runs a 4.2 40 (yard dash). That's fast."
"It wasn't just (Black) though, (Jon Updyke) had speed. They had speed everywhere and that was our biggest fear. We haven't been strong in that area all season so far."
"I'm obviously not excited we lost and of the way we didn't get stops," Hubler said. "But the effort and the fight — that was tremendous ... It would've been easy so many times for those kids to quit tonight and they didn't. So I was very pleased on that end."
"As far as game plan, we wanted to run the ball, we wanted to chew clock and keep it out of their hands. And we were able — we followed our game plan offensively. But we needed to make them work harder when (Conemaugh Township) had the ball."
"We didn't throw a whole bunch, but I thought that's probably the best we've thrown it all year. I know we had some drops but I thought we were getting open. I expect that to get better for us as the year goes on, especially if we keep running the ball like we have this year. Anytime you can run the ball like we've been able to, it should open up your play action game."