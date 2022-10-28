District 6

Tyrone 1, St. Marys 0 forfeit

Central Mountain 71, Jersey Shore 6

Forest Hills 41, Johnstown 6

Hollidaysburg 36, DuBois 35

Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 7

Mifflin County 41, Red Land 7

Westmont Hilltop 35, Bishop McCort 21

Northern Bedford 37, Cambria Heights 14

Northern Cambria 34, Conemaugh Township 20

Central 47, Somerset 14

Penn Cambria 42, Chestnut Ridge 17

Richland 52, Central Cambria 26

Windber 31, Portage 0

River Valley 41, Everett 6

Southern Huntingdon 58, Tussey Mountain 28

Meyersdale Homer-Center

Bald Eagle Area 19, Purchase Line 0

Danville 70, Huntingdon 8

Brookville 41, Bellefonte 3

Juniata 19, Susquenita 3

Penns Valley 42, Bellwood-Antis 0

Juniata Valley 26, Mount Union 20

Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7

West Shamokin 41, North Star 35

State College 36, Chambersburg 7

District 9

Keystone 57, Moniteau 12

Port Allegany 60, Otto-Eldred 12

Punxsutawney 27, Union/AC Valley 7

Kane 35, Bradford 27

Brockway 35, Cameron County 0

Redbank Valley 47, Central Clarion 38

