District 6
Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13
Windber 56, Juniata Valley 7
Bald Eagle Area 51, Huntingdon 0
Garden Spot 45, Central Mountain 6
Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
United Valley 20, Purchase Line 19
Westmont Hilltop 28, Forest Hills 27
Somerset 21, Johnstown 19
Hollidaysburg 38, Selinsgrove 28
Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14
Homer-Center 13, Marion Center 10
Portage 49, West Shamokin 34
Southern Huntingdon 61, Everett 35
Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20
Central Cambria 44, Bishop McCort 7
Northern Cambria 33, River Valley 21
Cambria Heights 42, Penns Manor 33
Richland 49, Penn Cambria 42
Central 38, Bedford 35, OT
Penns Valley 28, Tyrone 21
District 9
Cameron County 28, Elk County Catholic 13
Keystone 45, Kane 13
Punxsutawney 41, Moniteau 0
Otto-Eldred 42, Bucktail 36
Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7
Union/AC Valley 42, Smethport 7
St. Marys 31, Bradford 0
Brockway 41, Ridgway 13
Brookville 34, Karns City 7
Clarion 45, DuBois Central 7