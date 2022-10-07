District 6
State College Carlisle
Penns Manor 55, Portage 28
Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12
Juniata 14, Boiling Springs 7
Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23
Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14
Huntingdon Bellefonte
Bellwood-Antis 25, Mount Union 22
Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Forest Hills 7
Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 6
Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13
Central 41, Central Cambria 10
Richland 25, Bedford 23
Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 6
Marion Center 25, United Valley 8
Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7
Hollidaysburg 38, Oil City 21
Westmont Hilltop 56, Johnstown 23
District 9
Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6
Karns City 15, Punxsutawney 13
Port Allegany 42, Union/AC Valley 14
Ridgway 42, Smethport 6
Brookville 41, Bradford 0
Brockway 21, Keystone 20
Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0
Central Clarion Moniteau
Otto-Eldred 39, Coudersport 18
St. Marys 34, DuBois 27
Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 24