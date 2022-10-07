District 6

State College Carlisle

Penns Manor 55, Portage 28

Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12

Juniata 14, Boiling Springs 7

Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23

Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14

Huntingdon Bellefonte

Bellwood-Antis 25, Mount Union 22

Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Forest Hills 7

Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6

Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 6

Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13

Central 41, Central Cambria 10

Richland 25, Bedford 23

Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 6

Marion Center 25, United Valley 8

Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7

Hollidaysburg 38, Oil City 21 

Westmont Hilltop 56, Johnstown 23

District 9

Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6

Karns City 15, Punxsutawney 13

Port Allegany 42, Union/AC Valley 14

Ridgway 42, Smethport 6

Brookville 41, Bradford 0

Brockway 21, Keystone 20

Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0

Central Clarion Moniteau

Otto-Eldred 39, Coudersport 18

St. Marys 34, DuBois 27

Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 24

