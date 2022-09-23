District 6
Mount Union 56, Southern Huntingdon 45
Cambria Heights 28, Purcahse Line 7
Central 39, Chestnut Ridge 14
Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0
Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0
Shamokin 47, Central Mountain 28
United Valley 24, Portage 14
Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22
Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 10
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Johnstown 0
Richland 57, Somerset 25
State College 19, Central Dauphin 8
Juniata 55, Halifax 0
Marion Center 15, River Valley 12
Juniata Valley 14, Bellwood-Antis 10
Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0
Forest Hills 35, Bishop McCort 0
Northern Cambria 13, Homer-Center 7
Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14
Tyrone 14, Huntingdon 6
Montoursville 26, Bald Eagle Area 21
District 9
Keystone 41, Smethport 14
St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21
Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33
Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7
DuBois 24, Brookville 14
Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0
Elk County Catholic 49, Otto-Eldred 6
Union/AC Valley 37, Kane 19
Karns City 35, Moniteau 6