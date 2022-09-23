District 6

Mount Union 56, Southern Huntingdon 45

Cambria Heights 28, Purcahse Line 7

Central 39, Chestnut Ridge 14

Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0

Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0

Shamokin 47, Central Mountain 28

United Valley 24, Portage 14

Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22

Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 10

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Johnstown 0

Richland 57, Somerset 25

State College 19, Central Dauphin 8

Juniata 55, Halifax 0

Marion Center 15, River Valley 12

Juniata Valley 14, Bellwood-Antis 10

Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0

Forest Hills 35, Bishop McCort 0

Northern Cambria 13, Homer-Center 7

Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14

Tyrone 14, Huntingdon 6

Montoursville 26,  Bald Eagle Area 21

District 9

Keystone 41, Smethport 14

St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21

Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33

Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7

DuBois 24, Brookville 14

Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0

Elk County Catholic 49, Otto-Eldred 6

Union/AC Valley 37, Kane 19

Karns City 35, Moniteau 6

