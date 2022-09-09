District 6

Westmont Hilltop 51, Bedford 7

Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 7

State College 45, Hollidaysburg 3

West Shamokin 14, United Valley 12

Central Cambria 47, Johnstown 6

Penns Manor 26, Homer-Center 6

Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0

Penns Valley 41, Huntingdon 14

Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0

West Perry 24, Juniata 0

Southern Huntingdon 28, Juniata Valley 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Somerset 7

Chestnut Ridge 42, Forest Hills 19

Portage 42, Marion Center 26

Richland 38, Bishop McCort 0

Mount Union 36, Tussey Mountain 26

Cambria Heights 35, River Valley 14

Northern Cambria 33, Purchase Line 6

Penn Cambria 42, Central 28

Shikellamy 23, Central Mountain 3

Conemaugh Township 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

District 9

Moniteau 20, Cameron County 12

Elk County Catholic 30, Bucktail 16

St. Marys 30, Kane 0

Karns City 28, Ridgway 0

Port Allegany 28, Smethport 0

Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14

Otto-Eldred 33, Bradford 26

Brockway 70, Coudersport 16

Keystone 20, Brookville 19

