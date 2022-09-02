District 6

Purchase Line 28, West Shamokin 7

State College 32, Downingtown East 31

Tyrone 30, Brookville 0

Penns Valley 34, Bellefonte 20

Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14

Bishop McCort 50, Somerset 7

Northern Cambria 30, Marion Center 0

Mifflin County 35, Shikellamy 13

Cambria Heights 13, Portage 6

Central 35, Richland 28

Homer-Center 34, River Valley 20

Central Cambria 42, Penn Cambria 21

Bloomsburg 42, Central Mountain 21

Penns Manor 34, United Valley 0

Southern Huntingdon 48, Claysburg-Kimmel 13

Bedford 18, Forest Hills 7

Chestnut Ridge 48, Johnstown 0

Allegany 26, Hollidaysburg 23

District 9

DuBois 27, Brockway 26

Smethport 22, Cameron County 6

Central Clarion 29, Port Allegany 24

Elk County Catholic 15, Moniteau 6

Punxsutawney 37, Kane 16

Redbank Valley 25, Karns City 15

Keystone 43, Union/AC Valley 7

St. Marys 27, Ridgway 6

Coudersport 38, Bradford 27

