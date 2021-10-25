Travis Swaggerty believes everything happens for a reason, which is why he refuses to let his season-ending shoulder surgery in May 2021 get him down. The Pirates’ first-round pick in 2018 (and No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) relished the extra time he got to spend at home with his wife, Peyton, and their 6-week-old daughter, Sutton Hollie.
“There’s a reason I wasn’t playing this year,” Swaggerty said during a lengthy phone conversation with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week. “I have full faith in that.”
As the Pirates continue a homegrown approach, with their timeline back to respectability mirroring several prospects’ developmental tracks, Swaggerty remains a wild card.
Before he dislocated his shoulder diving back to first base — more on this shortly — Swaggerty was a top-10 Pirates prospect expected to make his MLB debut in 2021, an outfielder with a terrific blend of speed and power.
But on that fateful night in St. Paul, Minn., Swaggerty and Pirates fans alike received an unwanted lesson in patience and perspective.
“Right after it happened, I told my wife, ‘Listen, I’m not gonna let this thing get me down,’ “ Swaggerty said. “I knew if I sat there and dwelled on the reasons why I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, it would’ve made it that much harder for me mentally.”
Preordained or not, how this all played out was a little freaky. Peyton was due to deliver on Oct. 23 — a safe distance from the typical end of a regular season. Yet with Travis home and rehabbing his surgically repaired torn labrum, the couple’s first child arrived six weeks early, on Sept. 12.
Sutton Hollie was technically classified as premature, although Travis said “she hasn’t had any setbacks” and health-wise has been doing great. The little girl’s lungs were fully developed, her dad said, and a five-day stay in the NICU was more precautionary than anything.
“I don’t want to call it a formality, but she was there to be monitored, to make sure she was OK to go home,” Swaggerty said. “It worked out and helped me because I had zero experience changing diapers and feeding babies.”
Now, he’s getting plenty. Because of her early arrival (and birth weight of 4 pounds, 14 ounces) Sutton Hollie has been making up for lost time, with feedings occurring every 2 1/2 or 3 hours.
“My wife has been awesome,” Swaggerty said. “Her parents have helped out a lot, too. We have a good support group.”
The time at home has been priceless for Swaggerty, who otherwise would have missed most of his wife’s pregnancy appointments, as well as a few weeks after she delivered. And while Swaggerty would certainly rather have played more than a dozen games this season, the respite taught him some important lessons.
“There are so many things that life can throw at you, that baseball can throw at you, to create adversity,” Swaggerty said. “It’s like, ‘OK, what are you going to do about it? How are you going to control your thoughts to make everything you do positive?
“For example, if I make a mistake on the field, I can’t just sit there and pout. I have to learn from it. It’s the same thing with this. Life throws things at you. It threw an injury at me. I have to learn from it and learn how to adapt and figure it out. Baseball is all about adaptability.”
As for the baseball stuff, Swaggerty will report to Pirate City this week for what he described as a “return-to-baseball-activities assessment.” He expects this to go well considering the range of motion in his right, non-throwing shoulder has been equal to before, if not better. The biggest thing has been adding strength, which will be a continual process.
Swaggerty expects to be full-go inside of a month and can’t wait for spring training, when he can challenge for time in an outfield where there are certainly spots available.
Although it was limited, Swaggerty did show some signs this past season, hitting three home runs in those 12 games while driving in seven runs, scoring six times and stealing three bases.
That came after a 2019 in which Swaggerty slashed .265/.347/.381 with a .728 OPS, producing 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 23 steals in 121 games.
“I’m itching for competition,” Swaggerty, 24, said. “I also know I’m not getting any younger.”
The injury Swaggerty suffered was gruesome. After a single up the middle in the top of the first inning — and with the dirt still wet — he dove back to first on a pickoff play, “stuck” in said dirt and jammed his shoulder, knocking it out of its socket.
It wasn’t the first time, either. The previous October, Swaggerty had done something similar, though he was able to jolt it back into place. But this time, the Twins physician who examined him tried three or four times without similar success.
The fix was supposed to be a trip to the emergency room, to “get sedated so my body would relax enough to let it go back in,” but as Swaggerty was leaving the stadium with Class AAA Indianapolis athletic trainer Justin Ahrens, he said his muscles spasmed.
“It just popped back into place while I was standing there,” Swaggerty said. “I said, ‘Alright, I guess I don’t have to go to the emergency room.’ It was one of the craziest things that I’ve ever had happen.”
After hearing multiple opinions, Swaggerty made the decision to scrap the season and get his shoulder fixed for good.
“The timing was tough,” Swaggerty said. “But both doctors told me there was a 99% chance it would pop back out at some point. If I kept doing it, it would cause structural damage, making the recovery worse. I’d rather get it done and put it behind me.”
It was a difficult step backward for Swaggerty, the 10th overall pick in his draft year. But also one he knew was necessary to get right. After all, if Swaggerty and his fellow prospects can deliver on their potential, hopefully Sutton Hollie can start celebrating birthdays with a playoff push.
“After it happened, [ Pirates general manager] Ben Cherington called me and told me, ‘Everything that was in front of you before is still in front of you.’ That made me feel really good,” Swaggerty said. “Unfortunately with the injury, I didn’t get to build relationships with some of the newer guys, but I’m looking forward to doing that.
“It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Pirate. I think in the next couple years you’re going to see, once all of us are big-league ready, it’s going to be fun to watch.”