Editor’s note: A production error omitted responses from West Branch Elementary in our “How to Cook a Turkey” special section. Those students’ responses are included below.
Ms. Koleno
First buy a turkey at walmart and buy a turkey when you get houme start the uven let it get worm then put the turkey in when it is dune cooking get it out and sesening on it and stuff in then it is dune.
Chase McGonigal
Cooking a turkey is hard work. You need a knife to cut the turkey. you need a turkey to cook. you can get one from walmart. The turky will need deflrgsted. Youneed to put it in a big pain. Also make sure you have an oven. Put it to 420 degrees and cook it for an hour and 20 minutes.
Milo Albright
To cook a turkey you need to buy a turkey. Secound you need to put oil on. third you need to pay stuffing in. foarth yoa need to cook the farley fot a hour at 350. last eat it.
Noah Latose
It is hard to cook a turky. First preheat the oven to 350°. Then let the turky defrost. Next spray your pan with cooking oil. Then get your pot for your gravy put it on four mak sure you have gloves on get all the seasonings. You need pot holders and garlic and butter don’t forget your salt and pepper. Once is is defrosted then put it in the oven for 1 to 5 mins That is all now to cook a turkey :)
Journey Bank
Making a turkey invokes many steps. Step 1 buy a turkey. Step 2 defrost it. Step 3 preheat oven to 350°. Step 4 cook turkey. Final step to eat turkey
Reagan White
Cooking a turkey is fun take the turkey out of the frige let it dftast. Then butter it and put cooking oil on the pan. Next put it in the oven at 350° for one hour. Last after that stuff it.
Ellie Stine
To cook a turkey you need… seasoning, turkey, tinfoil and a pan, silverwere and geres stufing, after you got your stuf. you need to pore the turkey in the oven pery hety theven then ipset the oven to 400 degerys. after 30 min take it out out sum holes and pote sum butter in the holes then pote it back in the oven for 30 more min.
Tommy Ray
Cooking a turkey in volves may steps First you need a turkey, Second you need to defrost the turkey and unwrap it. Third you need to wrap it in tin foil and preheat the ove. to 350° for 5 to 6 min. Also you need to it in a big pan after 5 to 6 min. You put it in for hours. After hours take it out, cut it in half, and see if it is cooked. then take it’s tempeture. Also see if it is chot, pink and bloody. Finally you can serve it and enjoy.
Lillian Ward
This is how you cook a turkey 1st you need to buy a turkey 2ht you need to defrost the turkey 3rd prehedt the oven to 350° the. put cooking oil on the pan but you don’t have a pan go to the stove and get a big pan 4rth put butter in the turkey 5th put salt and pepper and put the juice then cook it.
Coltan Conrad
It’s fun to cook a turkey. This is ways to cook a turkey is a pan, hot sause, butter, turkey, knife, stuffing, gravy and tinfoil. Here are some ways to cook a turkey. You go to walmart. I went back to my house to put the turkey it in the ice. did 3 houres and 30 min. I put the degrese at four-hundred. I would put butter on the turkey then eat.
Will Hubler
Cooking a turkey is easy. First i’d you need a turkey. Secont is you need a turkey. Second is you need cooking oil then you need your mom dad and you need butter oven knfe.
Kaylee
cooking a turkey invoves many steps. First you need to buy a turkey Then you need to let it thaw. Then you need to preheat the oven . The forth step is putting it in the oven. The fifth step is pulling it out of the oven. Then you eat it
Iliza Litzinger
Cooking a turkey is hard work because you hate to buy a turkey. Then you have to buy a turkey. Then you have to buy a turkey. Then you have to defost it. Third, you have to put cooking oil in it. Forth you have to cook it. Five, you have to get mom or dad to help. Six is seasoning to make it taste. Then your done!
Kendra Zitsch
It is fun to cook a turkey first I buy a turkey. Next I put it in the oven. Next I take it out if the oven then I put seasoning in it and put stuffing inside it last so eat it with mom, dad, and sis and me.
Bristol Hubler
Cooking involves many steps. First buy a turkey from the store. Next defrast it. Then preheat the microwave. Also stuff the turkey, and some timer make holes in the turkey, then put butter in the holes. Finally I eat the turkey with my mom, dad, grandma, cousins, and brother
Liam Gregory
First I would shoot a turkey. Then put it in the microwave for 15 seconds. Then eat it with all my family. Then I would clean it up.
Kayden Chelton
Cooking a turkey is easy. First you hunt the turkey. Second you shave the turkey. Third yiu cook the turkey and put spises on the turkey. Last you eat the turkey.
Lincoln Jones
Miss McLaughlin
This is how you cook a turkey for thankgiving. First, I go to the store and buy the turkey. Second, let the turkey though out. Third, unpactuge it and wash your hands. Forth, get your roster and get you sesone. Fith, get the stuff out of it and then stuff it with bread. Sixthg cook it and then eat it. This is how to cook a turkey.
Trey Baxter
Here’s how to cook a turkey. First I’ll buy a turkey. Second, Defaw the turkey. Third, put stuffing in the turkey. forth, cook the turkey. Fith, put seosoning on the turkey. Fanilly, cut and serve, here’s how to cook a turkey
Jameson Gable
I would buy a turkey from Walmat. Then I would put it in an oven and cook it for 40 minutes. I would put seasoning on it not spicy seasoning. I would eat it with my dod and my brother.
Jack Moore
This is how to cook a tucky for Thanksgiving. First you buy the tucky. Second you seth’s w the tucky. Third you cut the tucky. Four get tue stufing. Five get daddy. Six cook it, Seven put gloves on and get it out. Eight put sedsoning on the tucky. Nine you pray. Ten you eat.
Beutley Thomys
First I would go the store and get a turkey. Then I would cook it in the oven for 1 hour or 2 howers. I would take it out and put a big plate on the table for the turkey. I wowldd eat it with my family.
Leland Clark
This is how to make a turkey. First, you need to buy a turkey and clan the turkey and put seesoning in the turkey. Second, then you need to put on seesoning on the turkey, Third, you need to put the turkey in the uvin. Finally, you eat the turkey. Conclus, you on thall the turkey, seesoning, stuff it, and cuk it.
Sadie Leinbach
How to make a turky for Thankgiving. First, go to the store and buy one. Second, put it in the oven. Third, get it out whith oven mints. Finally, cut it up and eat. How to make a tarky, go to the store. Put it in the oven. Get it out and cat it up and eat.
Issac Andersen
This is how you coke a turkey. First, you pure the turckey on a pan. Second, you pute it in the oven, Third, pute a thermoneterv in the turckey. Forth, you stuff it with ingregens. Last, you put it on a plat and cutet for your family. Let’s go over it you pute it on a plat put it in the oven, pute the ingretens and suff the turekey and you puts it on a plat and catz it for your family
Landen Dobo
These are the steps to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving. First go to the store. Add cone defrost the turkey. Third get the oven ready. Fourth get the turkey ready. Fith out turkey in the oven. Sixth let it cook. Seventh take it out. Eighth put sesing. Tenth pray. Eleventh eat it. These are all the steps how to cook a turkey.
Leilani Schaffer
This is how you cook turkey for thanksgiving. First, you go to the store and buy a turkey. Second, you let it defrost. Third, put it in a pan and put it in the oven. Fourth, take it out of and put a thermomider in if it is not done put it back in the oven. Fifth, if it is done take it out and put any ingreadent inside. Sixth, put it on a plate. Finilly, cut it and injoy. That is how you make a turkey for thanksgiving.
Cassidy Pase
This is how you cook a turckey on Thanksgiving. First, you go to the store and get the turcky. Second, you thaw the turcky out. Third, you take the gibbos out. Fourth, you cook the turcky. Fith you cheak the turcky with the thermomiter. Sixed, you eat the turkey. Thos where all the steps to cook a turcky.
Easton Huber
This is how you cook a turkey: Step 1, you have to buy the turkey. Step 2, you have to defrost it. Step 3, you have to cook it. Step 4, you have to stuff it. Step 5, you have to eat it. These are the steps to cook a turkey.
Kylie Guy
This is how to cook a turkey. First, you got to the stove to the get the turkey. Second, unthaw the turkey. Third, wash your hands. Fourth, take out the gidalit: Fithed, put butter on the turkey and put season on it. Sixthef, put the turkey in a pan. Seventh, put in oven. Eighth, take out of oven. Ninety cut in litt peases. Tenth, then enjoy. These are all of the steps to make a turkey.
Cargan O’Hare
This is how you cook a turkey. First, you go to the store and get the turkey. Second, yothough the turkey. Third, wash your hands. Fourth take out gibbit. Five, put in a pan. Six, put in oven. Seven, take turkey out of the oven. Eight cut in pieces. These are all the steps to make a turkey.
Ellie Jean Popadines
This is how make a trke. Frst go to thestor and get the trke. Second unethaw the trke. There wash hands. Froth take out gibit. Fifth put buter and sesing. Sixth put in pan. Seventh put in uven or stove. Eight kut it. Ninth feest. Those where all the steps to cook the trke.
Aria Reish
How to cook a turkey. Fihst yiu go to the strobe and unchill it. Second, you bloil it. Third you woke. Finaly you stuff it then you give it, This is how to make turkey
Chase Murduski
Miss McKenna
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. first you need to prep your area and I shot the turkey with a 22. Second you to pre heat your oven and pluk the turkey. Third gather your ingredieints/ garlic, buder. Forth you need to clean your turkey with water, fit with soap and stuff the turkey with corn and brocle. Sixed tug the ledges with strings. Seventh cool the turkey in the oven. When down eat!
Liam Redmond
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. First, hunt your turkey and when you come back prep area, Second, pre heat oven (350) Third gather ingrediendients. Forth stuff and cook it. Last now injoy your turkey.
Faith Croyle
I will tell you how to cook a turkey: First prep area for cooking now go to the store after a turkey. Second, preheat the oven to 350° and wait about an houer to heat up. Third gother ingrediets to cook. Then clean the turkey with water. Forth season tre turkey. Next thye the legs together with string
Cora Nortfolle
First preheat your oven to 350 degress second clean your turkey when you kill it. Third get your ingredienients like salt, pepper, ham, ketchup, and musterd. Fehrth go hunting with a gun ovmelee weapon. Fifth tie the legs to gethmrvahd fell it last. Last enjoy you turkey
Hatham Mccusker
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. First, prep area and get a turkey. Next pre heat oven to (350°) when I get back. Then gather your matererials. Fourth, clean turkey with water, Sixth, tie legs together. Seventh rap in foil then cook in oven. Last pull out of oven and eat it.
Bailey Bray
First prep area go hunting for a turkey. Next gather ingridients. Pre heat your oven to 350°. Third clean turkey with hot water. Fourth season the turkey stuff it with stuffing. Fith tie legs together and foil it. Sixth cook for 3 hours. Seventh, Eat it.
Audrey Ashburn-hoss
I will show you how to coke a turkey. Frast, prep area. Secent pre heat oven to 300°. Third, gater ingredients materiel clean that trakey water. Fith seson and stuf. Sixth coke it. Sevinth eat it.
Kermse Myers
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. Firs, prep you’r area. Second pre heat oven to (350°) degrees. Third gather ingredients/matireils. Fourth, clean the turkey with water. Then season the turkey with stuffingS Next tie the legs with string. Salt and pepper it finally, whap it in foil. Last cook turkey for 2 hrs kniw serve and eat.
Myve Harpus
I will tell you how cook a turkey go hunting when i get back i will preheat to 350. Next season it. Third cook a turkey for 3 hours. Last, eat your turkey.
(no name)
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. First prep the area i bot. The turkey from the store. Second preheat the over (350). Thire gather the ingredients. Fourth stuff and cook it. Last eat it.
Easton Young
I will tell you how to cook turkey. 1st prepare your works space and hunt your turkey. 2nd pre heat the oven for 350°s 3rd gather your ingredents from the stored. 4th clean the turkey with water. 5th put seasoning. 6th wrap legs with foil. 7th cook it in oven for 3 hoars. 8th cut and stuf it with a shiny coin.
Sylas Shaffer
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. First prep your area and hunt for the turkey in the woods. Next preheat oven. Then season with hot sause. Fourth stuff the turkey with hap. Then cook it for 3 hours. Last eat the turkey.
Logan Baughman
I will tell you how to cook a turker. Perp the area. Pre heat the oven then put the turkey in. Third gather the ingredients. fouth clean the turker with water. Fight season and stuff the turker. Six it in the ice. with foil. Last cookin oven. Eat it.
Alexia Orrens
How to cook a turkey. First you need to prep your area with soap and water. Second pre heat oven to (350°) degrees. Third get your ingredients like butter salt peper garlic. Fourth you need to season your turkey. Fourth cook your turkey last eat it.
Wyatt Patrick
This is how you make a turkey. First preheat the oven to (3500) Bext gather ingreeens and get a turkey or hunt if you want to. The. seshon the turkey and stuff the turkey with stuffing fourth wrap wings in foil. Fifth cookin oven cheak twrrek with in 30 mins to enjoy.
Eden Williams
I will tell you how to cook a turkey. First prep area for cooking 2 pre heat oven (350°) next get ingredients like the the turkey. A clean clean turkey with water and season and stuff turker with stuffing and tie legs with strings and wrap wings in foil and cook in oven for 2 hours. I voted check turkey with in 30 mintes. Last if looks good take out and let cook and turn off oven and corn in joy.
Raylynn Cassick
First I would get a tarkey from a store. I would get some sduce for it. I would put it in an oven and cook it for 5 minutes. Then I would get some plates, put some salt on it and give it to people. Would eat it with my mom and my dad.
Kody Leigey
First I would get the turkey from a zoo. I would go home and I would skin them fur off and cook it. I would cook it in the stove for 10 minutes. Then I I would share it with my family.
Desiree Graham
Miss MacTavish
I’m going to show you how to cook a turkey. First get a turkey from the store. Next out peoper on the turkey. Then grill it in the grill. After put the grill atlest 35 dugres. Last decorate the plate with a lot of veges like lettuce, tomatos, carots, and guacamole. Have a yummy turkey. Good luck.
Eve Belles
I will teach you how to make turkey. First, get a turkey at a store, Nect get some slesning on it. Then, get masted potadows on the side. Then, cook some veggies too. Next put it in the oven for 50 minutes. Last then get it out of the oven.
Adriand Maines
Here are some steps to make a turkey. First, put the crockpot on table and then turn it on. Second, put the turkey in and pour the oil on top. Thisd, put the seasaning on and cook the turkey for a hour or two.
Topanga Strapel
Here are the steps to make a turkey. First, you want a turkey. Second, you need stuffing. Third, you need vegetaldes… like lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, and last asparagus. Fourth, you need to put it in the oven for 2 hours and 12 degrees. Last, you need some spices any kind. That’s a turkey.
Stella Neidrick
Here’s how to make a turkey. First, I will put the turkey in the oven. Second put seasening on the turkey. Third put it on the pan and wait for it to cook down. Fourth eat the turkey. And engoy.
Cheel White
Here are the steps to cook a turkey. First, buy a turkey. Second, put the turkey in a pan. Third you put it in the oven. Fourth, you wait. Finally you take it out of the oven.
Finn Hall
Here are the steps to make a tuckey. First, buy a tuckey from the store. Secand, take it home. Third, next put said and peper. Fouth, put the tucky on a tray and put it in the oven for 2 hours. Fixth, take your turkeys temp and let it coal down in the oven then take it out. Last, bring it to your table and cut it.
Rylee Hanzinski
This is how you make a turkey, First, you get a turkey. Next, you put butter on it. Then, cook it for 1 hour. Then take the skin off. Last, enjoy!!! Now that is how you make a turkey.
Edner Carn
Here are the steps to cook a turkey. First, go get your turkey from the store.
Secondy, put it in your oven in a pot and set it to 200 degrease. and tune it for 2 hours. Third, take it out of your oven with oven mitts then put ingredients and stuff around your turkey. Finally get plates, silverware and napkins and start eating!!
Landon Lannen
I am going to show you how to cook a turkey. First, you go to the store and get a turkey. Second, you get all of the spices out. Third, you get your stuffing and stuff it in there. Fourth you need to start the fire. Fith, you need to get a timer. Finally, you cook the turkey. That is the end of the steps to cook a turkey.
Liam Bush
This is how to cook a turkey. First get turkey go home. Second put the turkey in the oven for two hours. Next put the stufing in it. Put butter on it. Last put seasaning on it that is how to cook a turkey.
Elish Confer
First U would get a turkey from the store. I would cook it in the stove for 14 minutes. I would eat it with mashed potatoes. I would eat it with my friends and family at my house.
Liltaha Clark
This is a way you can cook a. turkey. First, you get a turkey. Then unfreeze it. Second, stuf and season turkey. Then, cook turkey for half a hour. Next, get decorasion. Finally, put on a plat with decorasion and finally eat it.
Emerald Herrera
This is how to cook a turkey, First, you get a turkey. Second cook veggies and bread for stuffing, Thurd, you stuff it. Fourth, take turkey and butter it. Fith, put turkey in oven. Sixth, take out season turkey, Last, EAT IT!
Ivy Blake
I am going to show you how to make a turkey. First get a turkey from the store. Second fill it with stffing. Then put seconing on it. Then cook it.
Elijah Sheets
Cook it in a arefrier. Put peper kn it. Put solt on it. Put temp on 2:90. Put heteyon 9:50.
Kosh Barton