Purchase your license in person at an official License Issuing Agent. Most general and add-on licenses are available in-store. Exceptions are noted below.
Purchase your license online. Licenses purchased online may take up to 10 business days to arrive. Most general and add-on licenses are available on www.huntfish.pa.gov. Exceptions are noted below.
Online Orders not received as noted below.
*Verify your mailing address. A Hunting & Trapping Digest will be included with your license/permit purchase at no additional cost.
The Digest is also available for printing and viewing online.
HuntFishPA provides the option for hunters and trappers to carry afield electronic versions of licenses they buy, as an alternative to carrying certain paper licenses.
Harvest tags will continue to be issued in physical form on durable stock, and harvest tags need to be carried afield when hunting in big-game seasons or trapping in seasons where harvest tags are used.
Hunters and trappers buying licenses online will continue to be mailed all durable stock license panels, including harvest tags, and will also be given access to e-Licenses.
Those buying licenses from an issuing agent will be issued harvest tags at the time of purchase and will have the opportunity to have digital licenses provided through email.
No signature is required on digital licenses. The license buyer attests to a statement, which serves in place of a signature.
All big game tags must be printed on green license stock.
Online License Purchases Not Received: Failure to report undelivered licenses, permits or harvest tags printed on durable license paper within 30 days from date of purchase will result in claim being dismissed. After 30-day reporting period, a customer would be required to purchase a replacement license.