After Ron Hextall finalized the trade deadline deal that brought in Rickard Rakell on March 21, one of the first phone calls he made was to Jon Taglianetti.
Rakell would make his Penguins debut just over 24 hours later. And Taglianetti, the team’s head equipment manager, had to get all his gear squared away.
That was no inconsequential thing. Rakell was being thrust into an uncomfortable situation, flying across the country on a red eye to play with unfamiliar teammates and high expectations, given the cost to acquire him. His equipment was one area where Taglianetti and his team could provide a little bit of comfort.
“Even the most finicky guys, they’re completely understanding when they get traded,” Taglianetti said. “Hockey is pretty good like that. They’ll work with you with whatever you have. You just try to match up everything the best you can.”
They were able to pull it off — thanks to a little help from Daniel Sprong.
Taglianetti sprang into action the second Hextall hung up. He quickly called Chris Aldrich, his counterpart with the Anaheim Ducks, to gather intel on Rakell. He was actually the one who broke the news to Aldrich that a trade was made.
“Usually, whoever finds out first from their GM calls the [other equipment staff] to give them a heads-up,” he explained. “So you talk to the equipment managers right away to start going through jersey sizes, pants, gloves. Stuff like that.”
Taglianetti said jersey size is the most important piece of information exchanged because they’ll need to start stitching soon to have their sweaters ready.
Once he got off the phone with the Ducks, Taglianetti headed into the Penguins’ equipment vault to see what they had for Rakell. After a trade, players often keep wearing the same shoulder pads and shin pads because they are hidden under their jersey and hockey socks. Exposed equipment is another story.
Helmets, gloves and protective hockey pants must match the color scheme, which can present challenges. Thankfully, the Ducks also wear white and black. If Rakell had come over from, say, Detroit, he would have needed a new helmet.
“We would have been in trouble then,” Taglianetti said. “Because Rakell wears a custom helmet that is molded to his head. So we got lucky with him.”
Mismatched hockey pants are an easier fix. Players can just pull on a shell, which is a thin canvas layer, over top of the pants. Voila! You’ve got black pants.
Rakell, however, wanted to wear a new pair of pants. So Taglianetti tossed them in the washer, a little trick he has picked up to use heat to break them in.
Last but not least were the gloves, which most players are particular about.
“The biggest thing with the gloves is the palms,” Taglianetti said. “With the custom gloves, maybe the player prefers a real thin palm or a double-layer palm.”
It can take a week or two for an equipment manufacturer to send new gloves that match the team’s color scheme. In the meantime, Taglianetti has to get creative. He has painted gloves black. Other times, he has cut off the cuff of a glove that had a different color trim and sewed on one that was black and white.
In Rakell’s case, the Penguins had something similar in the equipment vault.
“He wears a Warrior glove and he likes a real thin palm. So I still had Daniel Sprong’s gloves on the shelf,” Taglianetti said. “They’re [basically] the same gloves.”
After his first game on March 22, Rakell mentioned that it was helpful the Penguins had those handy.
The winger has since switched to Evgeni Malkin’s Bauer gloves because the palms of Sprong’s pair were a little thicker than he likes.
Rakell is still using the sticks and skates he wore with the Ducks. He lugged all of his gear out of Pittsburgh International Airport the morning of his debut.
“They’ll send everything with them, even [underclothes],” Taglianetti said.
Equipment is technically team property. So the teams must decide how to settle up after a trade. Sometimes, one will bill the other. More often, they work out some kind of exchange. In this deal, they just swapped sticks and other gear.
“With Dom [Simon] and Zach [Aston-Reese], we traded two players for one. I sent 24 sticks and I got 24 sticks back. Skates, same thing,” Taglianetti said.
As far as these things go, it all went pretty smoothly with Rakell. It was certainly nothing like that Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann trade three years ago.
The newcomers arrived at PPG Paints Arena mere minutes before puck-drop. The equipment staff thought they had all the details down. But Bjugstad, rushing to get dressed, accidentally pulled on a navy blue Florida Panthers undershirt.
“That stuff is not that important,” Taglianetti said. “But as an equipment guy, that would bother you if they’re wearing a different color T-shirt underneath.”