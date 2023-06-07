If there is one thing Pitt sophomore guard Marley Washenitz understands, it’s maximizing her personal brand. And now, as she prepares for her second season at the collegiate level, the 19-year-old is using that brand to help others.
While some know Washenitz from her skills on the court — where she averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28 games as a true freshman for the Panthers last winter — perhaps even more know the Fairmont, W.Va., native from her large social media following.
Washenitz boasts a social media footprint most athletes dream of. The Panthers guard has over 62,000 followers on TikTok and another 10,000-plus on Instagram. And while she enjoys using her accounts to document her life the same way most others her age do, Washenitz is also putting her large platform to a more productive — and noble — use.
Last week, through a partnership with a Champsraise, a crowdfunding platform created for college athletes, Washenitz launched a personal fundraising campaign to support Henry Box, a toddler from Jackson, Tenn., that was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after his birth in June 2022.
“Knowing that I could help him, it was an easy decision,” Washenitz told the Post-Gazette. “He’s so young and fighting harder than I could at this point in my life.”
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects one’s lungs, pancreas and other organs. Per the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, close to 40,000 people in the United States have the rare genetic disease. Box, who turned 1 year old Tuesday, has spent most of his life in a hospital.
“It’s a very financially demanding disease,” Gaston Box, Henry’s uncle, told the Post-Gazette. “You pretty much have to meet certain milestones before you can receive certain medications, some of which are life-changing. They’re just trying to keep him alive and functioning as long as they can, until they can get these medications that will modify the disease in his body.”
Prior to the inception of the campaign, Washenitz had never met Box or anyone in his family. The connection between the Pitt guard and the boy she’s raising money to support was made through Tyler Jordon, a Charleston, W.Va., native and the creator of Champsraise.
Upon learning about the opportunities that would soon exist upon the beginning of college athletics’ NIL era, Jordon devised a self-funded platform that would allow young athletes to raise money to support their favorite causes while also building their personal brands. Since launching in January, over 30 college sports standouts have partnered with Champsraise to raise money for charities they connect with.
Washenitz, however, was the first to take things a bit further. Rather than campaigning for a general cause, Washenitz is the first Champsraise partner to generate financial support for an individual in need, specifically a college sports fan, something Jordon hopes to occur more from his platform in the future.
“It’s been going really well,” Jordon said. “I’m pleased with the traffic that it’s been driving on social media, specifically Twitter. I’m really happy with the feedback we’ve been getting. Marley’s efforts are just a small look at the good things this platform can do.”
Washenitz launched her campaign last week by posting a video to her social media accounts of her informing the Box family of her intended fundraising efforts via Zoom call. As of Tuesday, the video has received over 33,000 views on Twitter alone while generating notable traction on both Instagram and TikTok, as well. Through one week of campaigning, Washenitz has raised nearly $1,800, continuing to make further progress each day toward her overall goal of $10,000. She said a big chunk of the support has come from fellow Panthers.
“The Pitt community has given the funding its biggest boost,” Washenitz said. “I’ve seen people who go to our basketball games donate. A sports scientist from Pitt donated. A family who has made donations to other sports teams also chipped in. I can’t thank the Pitt community enough.”
And as grateful as Washenitz is for the support she’s received from Pitt, the Box family is even more appreciative of Washenitz for leading the charge.
“It’s amazing to see people who have fame or talent go out of their way to help people like Henry, who is too young to even know what’s going on,” Gaston Box said. “For Marley to not only use her platform to help someone but to also educate people about a disease not many know about, it means the world.”
Although Washenitz said she has taken the time to learn more about cystic fibrosis since the start of her campaign, the cause she cares about most is mental health awareness. Last winter, Washenitz worked on a documentary with Kevin Smith, Pitt’s director of undergraduate studies in broadcast, titled “Struggling in Silence” that focuses on mental health.
The sophomore said the documentary is finished but can’t be released until the rights for the music in the project are paid for. Once the film is released, Washenitz plans to use the momentum from the project to create additional mental health resources for college athletes.
“I’ve always wanted to differentiate myself from other student-athletes by the way I use my platform,” Washenitz said. “I don’t want to use my platform to just help myself. I want to help others, and with the platform that I’m creating, I feel like I definitely have the chance to do that, both now and in the future.”