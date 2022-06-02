These days, Matt Gorski is getting interviewed a lot more frequently. At the heart of the interviews, the question is the same: Where the heck did this come from?
The Pirates’ 2019 second-round pick has had a rough go of it in the minors, hitting .223 in 49 games after he was drafted three years ago, taking 2020 off with everyone else during the COVID-19 shutdown, then hitting .223 again in High-A Greensboro in 2021. It was an uninspiring start to the professional career of a player taken with a premium draft pick.
Perhaps Gorski was just a late bloomer. And, mercy, has he bloomed. Gorski hit 13 home runs last month alone, tied for the most of any minor league hitter across all levels. In Greensboro and now in Class AA Altoona, he has 18 homers in 152 at-bats, averaging one long ball every 8.44 at-bats, and currently carries a season OPS of 1.057.
There isn’t any one reason for the boom. Gorski says he did a lot of strength training this offseason, but he’s always had solid raw power with his 6-foot-4 frame. Really, the offensive explosion began this offseason. The Pirates introduced a new training technique to their organization with a tool is called occlusion glasses. Basically, the players put them on and look through them as the pitcher goes into their windup. Then, when the ball is halfway between the pitcher and home plate, the glasses turn off, blinding the hitter.
The goal is to help players identify pitches earlier, training them to make more confident swing decisions.
Gorski says that has helped him. He’s also opened up his batting stance more, allowing him better vision of the pitcher before he loads into his swing. His pregame routine has all-but eliminated batting practice on the field, as he found himself trying to put on a show and mash the ball as opposed to working on his approach and improving.
To answer the original question — identifying where his success came from — it’s all of these things combined.
“I’ve had a lot of these interviews now that I’ve come onto the scene, and I’m just trying to tell people, like, I’m just trying to stay in the day, in the present,” Gorski said. “When you’re down in Greensboro, I was hitting homer after homer. I had a homer every seven at-bats or something crazy like that. I was wondering, ‘When am I going to move up? What’s the next step?’ But I just needed to stay in the moment, just be where my feet are, and then when that time came last week, get here, try to produce and just try to win with the team I’m on, and that’s all I can do.”
Beginning the season in Greensboro could have been disastrous for Gorski. He played there last season, and most of his teammates from that team began 2022 at Class AA Altoona. Gorski was set to join them during spring training, working out with the Altoona group every day until about 10 days before camp broke.
The Pirates told Gorski they wanted him back in Greensboro. Technically, it wasn’t a demotion, but it certainly felt like one to Gorski.
“I was devastated. I was [ticked]. I was mad. I was upset. I was like, ‘Is this the right thing for me?’” Gorski said.
The Pirates assured him that the goal was for Gorski to go back to Greensboro, prove he can dominate that level, then join his former teammates up in Altoona. Safe to say, he checked those boxes.
Gorski homered in his first game with Greensboro. He continued on a steady pace for a while. Then in one stretch in May, he homered six times in four games. A few days later, he hit three in the same game, his last in High-A. The Pirates called him up to Altoona after that, and he hit another bomb in his first game there, too.
Gorski was able to channel the frustration and anger he felt from his assignment to Greensboro at the beginning of the year and turn it into positive momentum to prove he belonged.
“You try to look at it as, like, trying to prove people wrong, trying to do different things,” Gorski said. “But then you have to look inside yourself, like you know what kind of player you are. You know what kind of success you’ve had in the past. ... You know what you can do. You just kind of have to show it off.”
There could conceivably be pressure brought onto Gorski amid all of this. Setting the bar as high as he did in May can come with some consequences or future disappointment when he inevitably slows down at the plate. Gorski doesn’t really see it that way.
At the beginning of the season, he set a goal for himself to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases. He currently sits at 18 and 11, respectively.
There’s a balance to be struck, between re-discovered confidence and resting on your laurels, but the prevailing feeling for Gorski right now seems to be relief. He was desperate to show off what he can do on the field. Though it took a circuitous route to get there, he finally has.
“Having that success, it’s not like I can taper off, but I feel like you’re playing with house money. I’ve done a lot of the things,” Gorski said. “Some of the goals I had this year with the hit tool were 20 homers and steal 20 bases. Now that I’m so close to that goal, I can readjust, see where I can get to, see what I can do. But just having that head start has a lot of confidence, play more freely, not feel like I have to do everything all the time.”