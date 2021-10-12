The Pirates could certainly benefit from free agency upgrades this season. Their offense scored the fewest runs and hit the fewest home runs among all MLB teams this season. Their starting pitchers had the second-highest ERA in baseball.
Obviously, though, free agency isn’t that straight forward. The Pirates, as those reading this probably know, don’t typically spend a ton of money in free agency.
But the team did shed the contract of Gregory Polanco this season and traded a few of their more expensive players like Adam Frazier at the deadline. So what remains?
Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors gave his projected arbitration salary amounts for 2022. It should be noted that these numbers are only projections, not guarantees by any means. Swartz has been at this for a while, though, and his model can give us an idea of what the Pirates will be paying out in arbitration.
The Pirates have 11 arbitration-eligible players on their roster: Chasen Shreve, Chad Kuhl, Ben Gamel, Wilmer Difo, Colin Moran, Chris Stratton, Steven Brault, Jacob Stallings, Kevin Newman, Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds. In total, the estimate is that they will get a combined $27.9 million, with the heftiest chunks going to Reynolds ($4.5 million) and Moran ($4 million).
Reynolds would be the big winner here. Obviously, he has been better than anyone could have expected when the Pirates landed him in the trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants in 2018. In this scenario, he would receive a pay raise of nearly $4 million for 2022, up from the $601,000 he made for his All-Star services in 2021.
Newman, also in his first year of arbitration, would receive the second-largest raise, getting $2.2 million after making $598,000 in 2021.
Now, to see what the Pirates will actually be spending in payroll to open 2022, we’ll need to do a bit of roster projecting.
The Pirates have a bunch of pre-arbitration eligible players, too. Their salaries are more fixed, in that the Pirates deem how much they are worth and give it to them. No negotiations. That means they’ll typically make somewhere around the league minimum of $500,000 a year.
Realistically, everyone will likely be between $500,000 and $650,000, at most. For this exercise, we will just give all pre-arbitration players $600,000. That is too much for most of them, but shooting high will still paint the picture of what the Pirates could realistically accomplish through spending this offseason.
So, here’s a guess at the 2022 roster, again, only using players currently signed to the team:
Starting lineup (arb/pre-arb projection): Jacob Stallings ($2.6M), Colin Moran ($4M), Michael Chavis ($600K), Kevin Newman ($2.2M), Ke’Bryan Hayes ($600K), Ben Gamel ($2.9M), Bryan Reynolds ($4.5M), Anthony Alford ($600K)
Bench: Michael Perez ($900K), Wilmer Difo ($1.1M), Hoy Park ($600K), Cole Tucker ($600K)
Starting rotation: Steven Brault ($2.2M), Mitch Keller ($600K), JT Brubaker ($600K), Wil Crowe ($600K), Bryse Wilson ($600K)
Bullpen: Chad Kuhl ($3M), Chasen Shreve ($2.3M), Chris Stratton ($2.2M), David Bednar ($600K), Anthony Banda ($600K), Nick Mears ($600K), Sam Howard ($600K), Duane Underwood Jr., ($600K), Enyel De Los Santos ($600K)
It should also be noted that right-handers Jose Soriano and Blake Cederlind will still likely be on the injured list by the time 2022 begins, so both would be on their payroll, making pre-arb salaries. Even including those two, though, this opening day roster would make around $38.1 million, based on this estimation. you can quibble with which members of this projection should make it over others who were left off, but any options within the organization would still be paid around league minimum, so that number wouldn’t be all that much different.
It is true, though, that the Pirates’ opening day roster will almost certainly look different. They have a bevy of prospects who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. In order to protect them, the Pirates will need to place them on the 40-man roster, which would obviously require a corresponding removal of a player from the 40-man. Again, though, designating players like Difo, Tucker, Gamel or Alford for assignment would only decrease payroll.
The point is that $38.1 million, a ballpark estimate to be sure, would be around $16 million less than their payroll for 2021 and around $12 million less than the lowest spenders in baseball, the Cleveland Indians, according to Spotrac. Anecdotally, it would also be about $92 million under the league average payroll, which sat at $130,817,077 in 2021.
Just to give context for how much $16 million gets you, that’s what the Cincinnati Reds’ All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos made in 2021.
So, yes, the Pirates’ roster will probably have a lot of turnover this offseason. In theory, that could mean even more money to spend on free agents (or an extension for Reynolds) heading into 2022. The main takeaway, though, is that the Pirates’ current roster doesn’t cost much. General manager Ben Cherington could certainly add to it from the outside without breaking the bank.
How the Pirates choose to handle that situation will be a big thing to watch as the offseason progresses.