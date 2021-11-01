As Joe Schobert rode into FirstEnergy Stadium on the Steelers team bus rather than in his own vehicle Sunday morning, plenty of memories came rushing back. Plenty of familiar faces were there as he walked right past the home locker room for the first time and made his way to the visitors’ area.
“It was a great feeling to play well and limit their offense to not a lot of production,” said Schobert, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of Cleveland who played there for four years. “It was a job well done by the whole defense.”
Indeed, but it was Schobert who made the biggest play of the day on defense — and it brought back some more Browns memories, these ones from past training camps in nearby Berea, Ohio. Basically, it was something he’d seen before.
You can go back to July 28, 2019, an early camp practice for the Browns, who were coming off a 7-8-1 season and yet another coaching change. Star receiver Jarvis Landry, a Pro Bowler the year before, caught a pass during a mock two-minute drill late in practice.
Landry hauled it in at the 50, made a quick move to get past a lunging Schobert and started upfield. But even in practice, Schobert didn’t give up on the play. A player who began his college career as a walk-on at Wisconsin, Schobert pursued Landry from behind, reached around him and popped the ball loose. The defense recovered.
It was a play well-documented by Browns writers who were there that day, and Sunday in Cleveland, Schobert used a little bit of muscle memory. With Baker Mayfield leading a drive midway through the fourth quarter, Landry caught a pass over the middle at the Steelers 25, broke a tackle, then went looking for more. But he ran into a familiar face himself in Schobert, who wrapped up Landry and — deja vu — used his left hand to punch the ball loose from behind into the waiting arms of teammate T.J. Watt.
“Jarvis is a great competitor and a fierce athlete, and he’s very protective of the ball, as all ball-carriers are in the NFL,” Schobert said Monday. “I do remember a few times in training camps when I was back there, he would catch the ball in the middle of spot routes and juke me, and I came from behind and punched the ball out a couple of times. Maybe that’s just something I have on him.”
Schobert chuckled, but for Landry, it was no laughing matter. He sat dejected on the bench following the giveaway. Instead of having a first down at the Steelers 20, the Browns were back on their heels, trailing 15-10 with only 6:04 to play.
“It’s something he’s known for doing,” Landry said postgame. “I really wasn’t trying to fight for extra yards. I was really trying to get down. He made a great play.”
It was Schobert’s first takeaway of any kind in seven games — a long time coming, considering he’d made a habit of making big plays against the Steelers when he was a Brown, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in eight Pittsburgh-Cleveland games.
On the flip side, it was Landry’s first fumble of the season, only his third in four years with Cleveland and just his second lost fumble since 2018, per ESPN.com.
“In games, I can’t remember him ever fumbling when I was there,” Schobert recalled. “So, that’s pretty rare that we got that.”
In that sense, it was a surprising turning point in the game. But it wasn’t much of a shock to Schobert that a Steelers-Browns slugfest pivoted on a big play by a linebacker.
“That definitely was the message during the week,” Schobert said. “It’s AFC North football, two teams that like to run the ball and have a long shared history of physical games and a physical rivalry.”