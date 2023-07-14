Penn State football’s 25 most intriguing has been a list dominated by offensive players so far. But Penn State’s defense should be special this year despite losing safety Ji’Ayir Brown and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. The 2023 group still has playmakers at every level.
Speaking of possible replacements for Brown, a young safety is next on Penn State’s most intriguing list.
No. 22 Kevin
Winston Jr.
Career to date: Winston, a prep star at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, is just getting started. The 6-2, 204-pounder appeared in 12 games as a true freshman, collecting 16 tackles, one of them a tackle for loss.
How he fits: Winston has rare size for a safety and he should continue to add some weight. The combination of that size and Winston’s athleticism could even make Winston a candidate to be used in a hybrid role at some point, a half-safety, half-linebacker.
Quote of note: “I thought KJ Winston was flying all over the field,” – James Franklin, after Winston made six tackles in Penn State’s Blue-White scrimmage in mid-April.
Best-case scenario: The Lions’ defensive coaches, specifically defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, lean on a safety depth chart that includes Keaton Ellis, Winston, Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed and Mehki Flowers. All of them see meaningful snaps. And don’t forget about true freshmen King Mack and DaKaari Nelson.
But as 2023 progresses and Winston continues to get more comfortable, the sophomore rarely comes off the field.