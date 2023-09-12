Five weeks ago, Drew Allar chuckled on the Beaver Stadium sideline. At Penn State’s team media day, a month before the season opener, the 19-year-old called it “odd” that he’s now an elder statesman in the quarterback room. He also said he doesn’t yet have a “Sean Clifford voice.”
Two starts into his career, Allar is still developing that presence.
“I do more of my talking on the field as opposed to off the field,” Allar said Tuesday. “I guess that’s just how I am. I don’t like being the center of attention that much. It’s not my comfort zone by any means. But it is what it is. We all deal with that as Penn State football players on campus here. It’s something we all have to deal with.”
“He’s really not focused on those things,” James Franklin said of Allar’s place as a leader. “He’s focused on preparing to be the best quarterback. And to be honest, we’re not asking that of him in Year 1. We want him to focus on doing his job to the best of his ability.”
It’s only a matter of time until Allar is more open to being a vocal leader, being someone teammates look to for words of encouragement. But for now, Allar is letting his play do the talking — and it’s speaking volumes.
Allar has impressed in his first two starts. He handled the spotlight of playing West Virginia on national TV in front of 110,747 fans at Beaver Stadium, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Against Delaware, he was equally efficient. Through two games, he’s completed 43 of 55 attempts (78% completion rate).
Allar said the biggest area of growth has been his “comfort level” within the offense: “The more game reps you get, the more comfortable you’re going to get.” He gave credit to the offensive line for making his life easier. He also harkened back to the early summer, when he and his receivers worked furiously to establish a rapport.
Allar recalled throwing four or five times per week in May with the likes of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford. They would get on the field by 8 a.m., before classes and lifting, and focus on three to five routes per day.
Allar and his receivers didn’t have instant chemistry in spring ball. But by the time they entered fall camp, they were ahead of the curve thanks to those early morning sessions. And it’s showing.
“That’s really paid off,” Allar said. “We were able to hone in on the little details.”
Now, there are still some details to be ironed out with the offense as a whole. Allar said from the West Virginia game to Delaware, he did a better job of recognizing blitzes and adjusting protections. But moving forward, he emphasized eliminating “MAs” — missed assignments — across the board.
“Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Mike) Yurcich always talk about preparing like you’re the starter and asking the questions throughout the week. So when you get in the game, you’re playing off your reaction and anticipation and not really guessing and second-guessing yourself if you’re doing something right or wrong,” Allar said. “It comes down to asking all the questions that you can and not being 80% sure on something. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.”
For now, Yurcich and Franklin are the ones answering those questions. But soon enough, it’ll be Allar. That’s a part of his next steps as Penn State’s quarterback.