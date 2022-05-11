HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team was shut out by visiting Juniata Valley 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday.
Abby Gilson, Madeline Gresh and Tessa Martin had hits for the Damsels, who dropped to 3-9 overall and 2-9 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley hosts a doubleheader with Williamsburg today.
Juniata Valley—15
Allison c 433, Mad. Belinda ss 232, Meg. Belinda cf 433, Stewart p 413, Houck 2b 411, Shuff lf 310, Hartman 3b 311, Walters 1b 311, Morgan dp 100, Payne dp 110, Brown rf 000. Totals: 29-15-14.
Moshannon Valley—0
Gilson cf 201, McCoy p 200, Daniel ss 200, Gresh 1b 201, Domanick 3b 200, Martin c 201, Philhower rf 200, Hertlein 2b 100, Agans lf 100. Totals: 16-0-3.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 309 3—15 14 1
Mo Valley 000 0— 0 3 3
Errors—Mad. Belinda; Domanick 2, Hertlein. 2B—Stewart 2, Mad. Belinda, Hartman.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Stewart—4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—4 IP, 14 H, 15 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Stewart. LP—McCoy (3-7).