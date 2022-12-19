ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was doubled up by host Juniata Valley on Monday, falling to the Hornets 80-40.
Landyn Evans paced the Black Knights with 16 points, while Kaden Kephart scored 7.
The Black Knights slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley is back in action Wednesday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Moshannon Valley—40
Hummel 0 0-0 0, Reifer 1 0-0 3, Howard 2 2-2 6, Beish 1 1-2 3, Evans 8 0-0 16, Gardner 0 0-0 0, T. Kephart 2 0-1 5, K. Kephart 3 0-1 7, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-6 40.
Juniata Valley—80
Deihl 6 4-6 18, Robinson 5 2-2 12, McFadden 3 1-2 7, Edwards 12 2-5 26, Mattas 3 0-0 6, Beck 0 0-0 0, Bark 0 1-2 1, Rand 2 0-0 5, Cook 1 2-2 5. Totals: 32 12-19 80.
Three-pointers: Reifer, T. Kephart, K. Kephart; Deihl 2, Rand, Cook.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 7 15 5 13—40
Juniata Valley 23 23 21 13—80