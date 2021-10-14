It was a rough week.
There’s no getting around it. I missed five games.
However, I’m not as upset as you might think because four of the five came down to the waning moments of the game.
A 2-point conversion here and a last-second missed field goal there and I could have just as easily gone 7-3 or 8-2.
So I’m just putting last week behind me and hoping to get back on track (even with Pitt as part of the picks).
Clearfield at Huntingdon: Perhaps I gave a little too much weight to the Bison’s opponent last week being a Quad A team playing a WPIAL schedule. Clearfield’s defense showed up again in a big way. The Bison haven’t surrendered a point for 12 straight quarters and there isn’t much reason to think that streak is in jeopardy against a Bearcat team averaging less than 6 points per game.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 49, HUNTINGDON 0
Curwensville at Southern Huntingdon: Two 4-3 teams looking to ascend their respective district playoff ladders meet here. The Rockets have won three straight and probably should have beat a Northern Bedford team (they lost 7-2) that handled the Tide just a few weeks ago.
THE PICK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 28, CURWENSVILLE 24
Tussey Mountain at Moshannon Valley: The Black Knights moved the ball well last week against Glendale, but couldn’t finish off drives in the Red Zone in a 15-12 loss to the Vikings, who shut out Tussey the week before.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 28, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 14
Tyrone at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Golden Eagles have rebounded from some early season woes, beating Penns Valley last week and playing Bald Eagle tough in a 15-9 loss. BEA beat the Mounties 49-0 last week. Tyrone also holds a 16-game win streak against P-O.
THE PICK: TYRONE 34, P-O 14
Blacklick Valley at West Branch: The Warriors were soundly defeated by Bellwood last week, but who hasn’t been in 2021? West Branch hopes to rebound against a 1-6 Blacklick Valley team that fell to Conemaugh Township (2-3) 29-7 a week ago.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 27, BLACKLICK VALLEY 20
No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas: The Longhorns will certainly be looking to make a statement after an excruciating 55-48 loss in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma State is unbeaten, but its offense is a bit inconsistent and I don’t think can keep up if this game gets into a shootout.
THE PICK: TEXAS 40, OKLAHOMA STATE 27
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia: Kentucky is a nice story this season. Transfer QB Will Levis (former Penn Stater) has been doing a great job in the offense, which reminds me quite a bit of the Arkansas offense. And we saw how that turned out against the vaunted Bulldog D.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 34, KENTUCKY 23
Purdue at No. 2 Iowa: Is there a letdown in the air after last week’s win over Penn State? It’s very likely, but the Hawkeye defense and Kinnick Stadium will be tough for a Purdue team, which has been having some major offensive inconsistency, to overcome.
THE PICK: IOWA 27, PURDUE 16
Pitt at Virginia Tech: My inability to pick Pitt games correctly is well documented. That said, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is playing out of his mind this season and the Hokies may be down to a third-stringer under center due to injuries.
THE PICK: PITT 30, VIRGINIA TECH 20
Army at Wisconsin: The way these two offenses like to run the ball and control the clock, possessions could be at a premium. I love to watch Army play and they are capable of beating almost anyone on a given Saturday. But I’m not sure they will be able to keep drives going consistently against a very good Badger defense.
THE PICK: WISCONSIN 24, ARMY 10
Last week: 5-5, 50%
Season: 43-17, 71.6%