I had my best week of the season last week, going 9-1, while picking Michigan State to beat Michigan and Auburn to knock off Ole Miss. So I won’t even complain about my only miss being Pitt ... go figure.
I’m hoping the one-loss week can jumpstart what has been a bit of a tough season for me.
There are only three high school games involving area teams this week with playoffs starting and only one Top 25 vs, Top 25 matchup in college. So I will have to dig deep for some matchups and sadly have to include Pitt once again. On to the picks:
Clearfield vs. St. Marys: The Bison and Dutch meet for the second straight year for the District 6 class 3A title. Clearfield beat St, Marys 41-30 in last season’s game after leading 31-10 at the half and 41-16 in the fourth quarter. The Dutch like to throw the ball all over the place, but the Bison defense will be a significant challenge for them.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 42, ST. MARYS 20
Curwensville at Smethport: With the Tide moving to the ICC this year, there are no like opponents to compare. Smethport has won the last three in the series including a 28-0 win in the D-9 class A semifinals in 2018. These are two completely different teams and this pick is basically a shot in the dark.
THE PICK: SMETHPORT 27, CURWENSVILLE 24
Penns Manor at Glendale: Despite dealing with low numbers most of the year, the Vikings found a way to win five games and host a first-round playoff game. Penns Manor has won three straight and comes into Dr. Roy F. Baker Field with some momentum.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 26, PENNS MANOR 20
Army at Air Force: Service academy matchups are some of my favorite games each year. Both teams love to run the ball and control the clock and both know how to defend the option since they face it every day in practice. That said, Army has lost three straight and their best QB was injured in last week’s 70-56 shootout loss to Wake Forest.
THE PICK: AIR FORCE 23, ARMY 20
No. 25 Pitt at Duke: Oh Pitt, you did it to me again. One of these days I’m going to dig up the last few years worth of picks and see what my record is in Panther games. They lost a tough one last week against Miami and I do expect them to bounce back here.
THE PICK: PITT 41, DUKE 23
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M: Easily the most intriguing game on the college football slate, this game will go a long way in deciding who gets to face Georgia in the SEC title game. Auburn currently controls its own destiny, but I think the Aggies at home will be a very tough out.
THE PICK: TEXAS A&M 30, AUBURN 24
Penn State at Maryland: Which Nittany Lion team shows up at College Park this week, Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde? Penn State is 40-3-1 in the series and has only lost on the road once to the Terps and that was back in 1961.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 36, MARYLAND 27
LSU at No. 2 Alabama: This game usually has major SEC and national implications for both teams. This year only the Crimson Tide are in that picture. I’m sure the Tigers would love to spoil their rival’s season, but just can’t see that happening, especially in Tusacaloosa.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 42, LSU 21
Last Week: 9-1, 90.0%
Season: 65-24, 73.0%