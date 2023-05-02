(TNS) — Hong Kong plans to slash the number of directly elected seats in local district councils as authorities seek to prevent activists from gaining power.
The proposal would see the city hold direct elections for just 20% of Hong Kong’s district council seats, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said at a Tuesday press briefing.
Lee would appoint roughly 40% of the seats, while the rest would be indirectly elected via community organizations.
Changes to the city’s once-open electoral systems have been in the works for years. At the briefing, Lee alluded to the council’s last election in 2019, when protests swept the city and pro-democracy candidates won 85% of the 452 seats up for election in a stunning rebuke of the city’s Beijing-backed government.
Those victories were short-lived. After Beijing in 2020 imposed a national security law on Hong Kong that quelled dissent, the city required elected officials to pledge allegiance to the Basic Law — Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Instead of doing so, hundreds of them resigned, according to local media. Others were disqualified.
The total number of seats would be reduced to 470 from 479, Lee said.