Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.