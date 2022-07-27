The Clearfield Little League Baseball Complex will be the site of the Sandlot Baseball Home Run Derby Day Friday, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Registration begins at noon and there is a $5 donation. Proceeds benefit Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.
There will be six age groups and prizes will be awarded for the top three in each.
The age groups are: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-100.
“We used to do it (home run derby) every year but it kind of went away with COVID,” Clearfield high school and Clearfield teener league head coach Sid Lansberry said. “Jeff Potter (of the Potter Baseball Tour) is going to be in town for it. He really started it.
“And it benefits a good cause. I’m looking forward to it. There is some rain in the forecast, but we’re hoping to get it in.”
Sandlot pickup games will be held as usual at 10 a.m. and players are invited to stay for pizza after the game.
The homerun derby is the conclusion of the summer sandlot baseball season that has been giving area youth the opportunity to play backyard pickup games.
Lansberry along with Corey Hoover have supervised the sandlot games, which have been held every Wednesday and Friday since June 15.
“They have gone really well,” Lansberry said. “It’s something Corey and I have talked about and decided to give it a try. We had 24 kids the first day and have had 25-40 every time since.
“It’s just like the old days. You pick teams, there are no uniforms, no trophies, no umpires. The kids hammer it out themselves. And the kids enjoy it. It’s supposed to be until 11, but they always want to keep playing, so we go longer. I’m happy the kids are enjoying it.”