HOMER CITY — The Glendale softball team fell to host Homer-Center 11-10 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the victory.
Alyson Buterbaugh had two hits and two RBIs, while Kaprice Cavalet also knocked in two runs.
Ava Weld added three hits and scored two runs. Madison Peterson and Jillian Taylor each had two hits.
Riley Best took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and six walks. She also struck out 14 batters.
Glendale dropped to 4-2 overall.
The Lady Vikings travel to Juniata Valley today.
Glendale—10
Best p 5220, Peterson ss 4121, Cavalet 2b 5012, Sinclair 1b 5001, Weld lf 5230, Taylor rf 4220, Kasaback cf 3101, Buterbaugh 3b 4022, Rydbom c 4011. Totals: 39-10-13-8.
Homer-Center—11
Jing lf-p 4222, King p-2b 2100, Marshall 3b 3100, George 1b 4222, Fabin cf 4134, Bowser 2b-lf 4110, Popp 2000, Kerjocic 1100, Kerr ss 3110, Palmer c-rf 2000, Frazer c 2102. Totals: 31-11-9-10.
Score by Innings
Glendale 202 041 1—10 13 1
Homer-Center 300 001 7—11 9 3
Errors—Cavalet. Marshall, Fabin, Kerr. 2B—Buterbaugh, Weld, Rydbom, Cavalet. Jing, George 2. SB—Weld, Kasaback, McNitt. Jing, Fabin, Kerjocic.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 14 SO.
Homer-Center: King—3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Jing—4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Jing. LP—Best.