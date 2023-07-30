Jimmy Holden of Tiona showed he can win against anyone who invades Hidden Valley Speedway, as he put the Mike Stine owned #7 in the winner’s circle for the third annual Fay Lumadue Memorial Saturday night at Hidden Valley Speedway.
New winners on the night included Tyler Rougeux of Grampian in the Pure Stocks, William Kephart of Woodland, who was finally able to get lady luck on his side as he claimed his first Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder main and Ryan Lippert, who picked up his first win in the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder Second Chance race. The Vintage Stock Car and Late Model feature went to Jim Kurpakis, while Cody Schultz of Hyde won the Vintage Modified feature.
Gary Little of Clearfield picked up another win in the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates.
Luke Hoffner and Adam Nixon led the Semi Late feature to the green flag, with Hoffner taking the lead and Nixon in second, before Josh Henry took over second and began chasing Hoffner. While Henry was in hot pursuit, Gary Little was headed towards the front. Back at the front of the field, Nixon took over second from Henry on lap five, then on lap nine, Little moved into second and two laps later he was in the lead. Hoffner stayed in second the rest of the race, as Little went on to get another victory. Hoffner, Nixon, Matt Howell and Justin Owens completed the top five. Hoffner and Little split the heat wins.
The race of the night was the Fay Lumadue Memorial, 12 cars made the tow, but 11 were able to make the feature, with the heads up invert pill being drawn. This put Kyle Fink and Tom Holden on the front row. Several false starts regrouped the field and put Jimmy Holden on the outside front row. When Jon Shipley got the race going, it was Jimmy Holden taking the lead, and he was gone. He left the field in his dust as he lapped up to and including fourth place. When it was all said and done, the win went to Jimmy Holden over Fink, Hayden Holden, Tom Holden and Bob Garvey Sr.
Heat wins went to Fink and Tom Holden.
Ryan Shaffner and Lester “Bud” Hudson filled the Pure Stock front row, with Hudson taking the initial lead and holding Tyler Rougeux at bay through lap five. As the leaders crossed the line on lap six, Rougeux had the lead by half a fender. Hudson had to pit with a flat tire, thus sending him to the rear. On the restart, John Eckenrod was able to get around Ryan Shaffner for second and he set his sights on Rougeux, but Eckenrod could not get the lead away from the teenager, who picked up his first win of the season. Eckenrod was second with BJ Hudson third, Brady Gallaher fourth and Bud Hudson was fifth. Heat wins went to Shaffner and Eckenrod.
The Four Cylinder feature saw Tyler Stine and Tim Teneyer on the front row, with Stine taking the lead and Jimmy Ogden immediately moving into second. A lap later saw William Kephart move into second in pursuit of Stine, and on lap four, Kephart had assumed the lead. As he led, Jimmy Ogden was trying to get past Stine for second, but the only caution of the race came out on lap 9, when Teneyck was stuffed into the backstretch wall head-on. He was ok.
The race went back to green with Kephart still leading and Stine in second, then on lap 13, Ogden was unable to make the move to get by Stine. Ogden continued to try and get by Stine, but at the same time he had to ward off the challenges from Jason Elensky. When the checkered flag waved it was Kephart getting his first win of the year, with Stine, Ogden, Elensky and Justin Williamson completing the top five. Williamson came from 19th. The heat wins went to Stine, Teneyck, Kephart and Ogden.
The Second Chance race for the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders saw Ryan Lippert beat Bruce Long off the front row and lead the race the entire distance. Isaac Exley ran second the first two laps, before his brother, Jordan took over second on lap three. When the checkered flag fell it was Lippert taking the win over Jordan Exley, Kyler Henry, Isaac Exley and Maddox Williamson.
Once again the 600 Micros only brought two cars, as Lauren Stringfellow led Shawn Rumbaugh the entire distance to take her first win of the season. Rumbaugh was second.
The Vintage Stock Car/Late Model feature saw Daryl Whetstone and Jim Kurpakus on the front row with Kirk Lawson taking the early lead then Kurpakus took the lead back on lap four and went on to get the win over Lawson, Bill Coada and Daryl Whetstone.
The Vintage Modifieds saw Cody Schultz lead from green to checkered with Tim Beattie in second and Paul Bacchus completing the run down.
PIT NOTES: 73 teams signed into the pits, including: 8 Semi Lates, 12 Small Block Modifieds, 11 Pure Stocks, 32 Four Cylinders, 2 600 Micros, 3 Vintage Modifieds and 5 Vintage Stock Car/Late Models…Bob Garvey Sr. returned to the track in his modified and he was the hard charger during the Fay Lumade Memoria….Aaron Casher was the hard luck recipient in the same event…there will be NO Racing on August 5th due to the Clearfield County fair. Racing returns on August 12 with the second annual Karen Condon Memorial. This race is the Mountain Top Challenge between the Small Block Modifieds and the E-Mods. There will be regular racing for the Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders and 270 and 600 Micros.
Summary
Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates: 1. Gary Little, Clearfield; 2. Luke Hoffner, 3. Adam Nixon, 4. Matt Howell, 5. Justin Owens, 6. Jeremy Lippert, 7. Josh Henry
Did Not Start –George Bailey
Small Block Modifieds Fay Lumadue Memorial: 1. Jimmy Holden, Tiona; 2. Kyle Fink, 3. Hayden Holden, 4. Tom Holden, 5. Bob Garvey, Sr., 6. Trent Ogden, 7. Chris Luzier, 8. Craig Casher, 9. Shannon Casher, 10. Aaron Casher, 11. Bob Garvey, Jr.
Did Not Start –Ryan Kemery
Pure Stocks: 1. Tyler Rougeux, Grampian; 2. John Eckenrod, 3.BJ Hudson, 4. Brady Gallaher, 5. Bud Hudson, 6. Cody Cassler, 7.Kris Orwig, 8. Eric Luzier, 9. Ryan Shaffner, 10. Eric Lucas, 11. Casey Wolfe
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders: 1. William Kephart, Woodland; 2. Tyler Stine, 3. Jimmy Ogden, 4. Jason Elensky, 5. Justin Williamson, 6. Hunter Flook, 7.Kyler Stahl, 8. Chris Anderson, 9. Jimmy Moyer, 10. Anthony Sones, 11. Nick Bem, 12. Shawn Williamson, 13. Matt Weaver, 14. Darrin Chesney, 15. Garrett Lucas, 16. Dustin Miller, 17. Kirklyn Strauser, 18. Tim Teneyck
Disqualified –Luke Hoffner and Tiana Anderson
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders 2nd Chance: 1. Ryan Lippert, Clearfield; 2. Jordan Exley, 3. Kyler Henry, 4. Isaac Exley, 5. Maddox Williamson, 6. Nevaeh Helsel, 7. Levi Luzier, 8. Bruce Long
Did Not Start –Jimmy Delozier, Roswell Babcock and Charles Stallman
600 Micro Sprints: 1. Lauren Stringfellow, Lewistown; 2. Shawn Rumbaugh
Vintage Stock Cars and Late Models: 1. Jim Kurpakus; 2. Kirk Lawson, 3. Bill Coda, 4. Daryl Whetstone
Vintage Modifieds: 1. Cody Shutlz, Clearfield; 2. Tim Beatty, 3. Paul Bacchus