Just like one of his butterfly slides across the crease, Filip Lindberg’s initial transition to professional hockey last fall couldn’t have gone much smoother.
Lindberg, the former UMass star, signed with the Penguins soon after he posted a shutout in the 2021 NCAA championship game, played at PPG Paints Arena. He did not look out of place at Penguins training camp. He then won his first four American Hockey League starts, stopping 107 of 114 shots sent his way.
Late in October, Lindberg was named the AHL’s Goaltender of the Month.
He was excited about what the future held for the AHL club and for himself.
“I want to get better and better every day. And I want to eventually be so good that I’ll get to play in the best league in the world,” Lindberg said then.
The following week, he suffered a left ankle injury that would ultimately end his season. Neither Lindberg nor the team knew that at the time, though.
After a long, frustrating winter that was filled with stops and starts and challenged his body and his mind, Lindberg was fully cleared to participate in rookie camp this week. Now, he hopes to get game action Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y., when Penguins prospects play an exhibition against Boston Bruins prospects.
“He’s been chomping at the bit for a while now,” Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach J.D. Forrest said. “It was a tough, tough stretch for him, trying to deal with an injury as a guy that hasn’t really had [a major injury]. So I know he’s really hungry. He just wants to get going at this point. He wants to get into the net.”
Lindberg was injured in a Nov. 12 win over the Charlotte Checkers. He said he still isn’t sure what exactly caused his injury. But when he went into the dressing room after the second period, it was decided he was done for the night.
“It happened really quick,” he said. “It was bad luck and I put myself in a bad spot or something. My foot got stuck. And that’s all it took to get injured.”
Lindberg was off the ice for a few weeks, giving Louis Domingue an opportunity to run with the job. He began skating on his own before the AHL’s holiday break. But his ankle still did not feel right, so the team shut Lindberg back down.
“It affected my whole game. With that old ankle, I wasn’t able to perform at all,” he said. “It [hindered my] agility, speed. ... That’s why it had to be fixed.”
He had held out hope for a return. But after his rehabilitation off the ice stalled, Lindberg had surgery in February. He knew then he wasn’t coming back. It was an exhausting end to a season that started with such great promise.
“It was tough mentally and physically. Probably tougher mentally because we had a good start. I had a pretty good start, too. And I was excited about pro hockey like everyone is when they get into that world,” he said. “It was really tough. But I had a lot of support from staff, coaches, teammates, family, friends.”
He had mixed emotions as he watched his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton teammates make a second-half push into the playoffs without him. He was there at the rink to cheer them on. But unable to join them on the ice, he felt disconnected.
“He was not real happy about [being out],” assistant coach Kevin Porter said. “He handled it well, definitely. But you could tell he wanted to be in the net.”
Early in the summer, Lindberg could begin to shift his focus from rehabilitation to preparation for the upcoming season. His workload was limited when he attended prospect development camp in July. There are no restrictions now.
Late in Friday’s practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Lindberg was spotted flexing that left ankle. Otherwise, the injury appears to be behind him.
During a competitive 3-on-3 minigame, he quickly and efficiently fired across his crease to stuff three back-door chances in a row. On one of those plays, he made a sprawling save on a rebound try, earning stick taps from both sides.
Lindberg, who is on the smaller side compared to today’s NHL goalies, patterns his game after countryman Juuse Saros, the Nashville star. Older fans may spot similarities to former NHLer Miikka Kiprusoff, another Finn, in his playing style.
Penguins coaches and executives rave about the 23-year-old’s poise, too.
Lindberg still has eyes on an NHL roster spot down the road. But for now, he is eager to pick up where he left off prior to that frustrating injury last fall.
“I’m excited my ankle is working like it should now, and I’m happy to be here and I’m excited for next season,” he said. “Can’t wait to get out there again.”