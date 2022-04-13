HUNTINGDON — Clearfield’s Emma Hipps fired a 5-inning, 1-hitter Tuesday on the road in an 11-0 mercy rule victory over Huntingdon.
Hipps struck out the first 10 Lady Bearcats she faced before Izzy Reynolds’ one-out single in the fourth. Hipps fanned the next four batters before closing out the 5-inning gem with a flyout to right.
Ruby Singleton led Clearfield’s 13-hit attack with three. She had a double and scored two runs.
Alexis Bumbarger and Alexis Cole each added two hits. Bumbarger had a double, triple, run scored and an RBI. Cole added two RBIs.
Olivia Bender and Hipps both clubbed home runs. Alexis Benton added a double and scored two runs, While Lauren Ressler legged out a triple.
Clearfield improved to 3-0 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Penns Valley on Monday.
Clearfield—11
Singleton cf 3230, Hipps p 4112, Ressler 1b 4110, Bender c 3211, Fedder ss 3011, Benton rf 4211, Hertlein 2b 3111, Bumbarger 3b 2121, Cole dp 3122, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 29-11-13-9.
Huntingdon—0
Patrick p 2000, Reynolds 3b 2010, Fultz ss 2000, Bilich cf 2000, Lemin dp 2000, Edwards c 2000, Scalia 1b 2000, Staley 2b 1000, Wilson rf 1000, Borger (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 050 51—11 13 0
Huntingdon 000 00— 0 1 3
Errors—Edwards, Staley 2. LOB—Clearfield 7, Huntingdon 1. 2B—Benton, Singleton. 3B—Bumbarger, Ressler. HR—Bender (solo, 5th), Hipps (1 on, 4th). SF—Fedder. HBP—Singleton (by Patrick). SB—Singleton.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
Huntingdon: Patrick—5 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hipps (3-0). LP—Patrick.