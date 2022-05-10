HYDE — Emma Hipps belted a grand slam during Tuesday’s game against Huntingdon to set the new program standard in career long balls and the Clearfield softball team topped the Lady Bearcats 11-2.
Hipps’ slam came in the fifth inning, giving her 19 for her career, which surpassed Rachel Hoffman for tops on the all-time list.
Hipps had two hits and scored three runs in the game and was also the winning pitcher. She allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12.
Olivia Bender added a 3-run home run in the first that erased an early 2-0 lead for the Lady Bearcats.
Ruby Singleton, Kylee Hertlain and Lauren Ressler each had two hits. Ressler doubled and knocked in three.
Clearfield improved to 13-2 overall and 10-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison visit Penns Valley on Thursday.
Huntingdon—2
Bilich 3b 3110, Patrick lf 2110, Reynolds 1b 3000, Fultz ss 3011, Beyer dp 3000, Edwards c 2000, Shope c 1000, Borger 2b 2000, Scalia 2b 1000, Robb rf 2000, Wilson cf 2000, Lemin (flex) p 0000. Totals: 24-2-3-1.
Clearfield—11
Singleton cf 4320, Hipps p 3324, Ressler 1b-c 4223, Bender c 1113, Houser dp 2000, Fedder ss-1b 4011, Benton rf 3010, Hertlein 2b-ss 4120, Bumbarger 3b 3110, Cole dp-lf 3000, Twigg (flex) lf-2b 0000. Totals: 31-11-12-11.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 200 000 0— 2 3 3
Clearfield 430 040 x—11 12 1
Errors—Fultz, Bilich, Wilson; Benton. LOB—Huntingdon 2, Clearfield 5. 2B—Bilich; Ressler. HR—Bender (2 on, 1st), Hipps (grand slam, 5th). SAC—Bender. CS—Patrick.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Lemin—6 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
WP—Hipps (12-1). LP—Lemin.