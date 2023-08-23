High school football season in Progressland will have a distinct new look in 2023 as three of the six teams in the area are under the tutelage of new head coaches.
Clearfield, Moshannon Valley and West Branch will have Myles Caragein, Chris Davidson and Michael Nines, respectively, roaming the sidelines tonight.
Caragein takes over for Progressland’s and District 9’s all-time wins leader in Tim Janocko, who retired at the end of last season with 307 victories. Caragein is very excited to begin his role as the Bison’s leader as they host Tyrone.
“It is exciting to step in as a new coach,” he said. “I can’t wait for Friday. We have been working on getting our system in place and getting the kids to learn it since December. I can’t believe we are only a couple hours away from the first game. These kids have been working hard and we are excited to see them play.”
Davidson takes over for Michael Keith, whose 69 career wins is seventh all-time in Progressland. Davidson, who had a stint in the area as P-O’s head coach from 1997-99, is ready to see what his Black Knights can do on the road against North Star.
“I love this team,” Davidson said. “They have a very businesslike approach and have been sponges for learning new systems, terminology, and techniques. They are a joy to coach, and I look forward to seeing how far they can go.”
Nines is following Kevin Hubler, who ended his 8-year stint at West Branch with 29 wins, which is third in program history. Nines is very excited to get the season rolling at home against Everett.
“The team and coaches have been working so hard since I was hired in February,” Nines said. “It is so exciting to open up at home with a Blue Out to experience the incredible atmosphere at West Branch.”
While three Progressland teams have brand new coaches and two others (Curwensville and Glendale) each have leaders (Jim Thompson and Dave Trexler) beginning just their fifth seasons at the helm, one area program is under the watchful eye of a veteran entering his 16th season guiding his squad.
Now the Dean of area coaches, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeff Vroman, who coached the Mounties from 2002-2013 and has been at the helm again since 2020, is ninth all-time in Progressland with 61 wins and just as galvanized about the new season as the first-year head coaches.
“I guess that means I am getting older,” Vroman said. “I am always excited to get the season started, and this year in no different. I haven’t approached this year any differently than I have in past years. I try to give our team as many opportunities as I can to improve in the off-season and summer months. Many of our players have taken those opportunities and have improved immensely.”
The Mounties host Huntingdon.
Here are capsule previews of this week’s games.
Tyrone at Clearfield
ALL-TIME SERIES: The series is tied 35-35-3.
LAST MEETING: Tyrone scored 14 third-quarter points and held on for a 21-14 victory last season. Ashton Walk threw for 206 yards and two TDs in the win.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Tyrone’s Braden Ewing, Brady Ronan and Andrew Weaver. Clearfield’s Brady Collins, Cayden Bell, Carter Chamberlain, Will Domico and Carter Freeland.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The keys for us are to play focused and disciplined football,” Caragein said. “We need to read our keys and do our jobs.”
Curwensville at Meyersdale
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Golden Tide hold a 1-0 edge.
LAST MEETING: Dan McGarry threw for 201 yards and ran for 119 as the Tide outscored Meyersdale 27-6 in the second half to pull away for a 34-18 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Tyler Dunn, Braden Holland, Ethan Siegel and Hunter Tkacik. Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr, Brady McKenzie and Drake Sellers
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The game will be won or lost up front,” Thompson said. “They return the majority of the OL and DL, and we do as well. The team that controls the line of scrimmage will have a great chance to win the game. Also, in every opener special teams will play a big part. Who can make big plays or eliminate big plays against them.”
Glendale at Windber
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Joey Kitko, Landen McGarvey, Troy Misiura and Daniel Williams. Windber’s Evan Brady, Bryce Chicarell, Luke Hostetler and Colin Marx.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “A big concern for us is to be able to match their physical style and eliminate unforced errors,” Trexler said. “Their QB has a very strong arm and several athletes that are experienced and have the abililty to score anytime they touch the football. It’s no secret that they want to run the football and wear their opponent down. They use multiple formations and a lot of misdirection. We need to be consistent and physical upfront. Tackling will be key. On offense we need to eliminate penalties, mental errors, and protect the football.”
Moshannon Valley at North Star
ALL-TIME SERIES: North Star leads 1-0.
LAST MEETING: The Cougars piled up 324 yards on the ground as then sophomore QB Connor Yoder was one of two players to run for over 100 yards in a 30-7 victory in 2021 in the only meeting between the teams.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Moshannon Valley’s Landyn Evans, Tanner Kephart, Jalen Kurten, Sam Shipley and Luke Yarger. North Star’s Ethan Eller, Ethan Smith and Connor Yoder.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Execution will be a big factor for us this week,” Davidson said. “We are coming off a scrimmage with a very tough Windber team. We learned a lot about ourselves this past week and we are counting on these guys to continue to learn and be able to do the things we ask them to do. It’ll be interesting and exciting to see them under the lights and when every snap counts.”
Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bearcats lead 43-14-4.
LAST MEETING: Huntingdon scored two TDs in the final 4:51 to rally for a 14-10 victory last season, getting a 49-yard touchdown toss from Eric Mykut and a short TD run from Ashton Steele.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Huntingdon’s Tyler Long, Eric Mykut, Chase Somers, Ashton Steele. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dom Davis, Ryan McClure, Evan Eichenlaub, Alex Knepp and Connor Eichenlaub.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to focus on play at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Vroman said. “We need to be fundamentally sound up front, and use proper technique and play aggressively. We need to be efficient on offense and keep ourselves in manageable down and distance situations. We need to secure the football and avoid turnovers that put us in bad situations.”
Everett at West Branch
ALL-TIME SERIES: West Branch has won three of the last four, but Everett holds an 11-9 edge all-time.
LAST MEETING: Warrior QB Tyler Biggans ran 32 times for 367 yards and five touchdowns and Wyatt Schwiderske added 19 carries for 166 yards and a score to lead West Branch to a 48-28 road victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Everett’s Gaven Brown, Jonathan Cooper, Jakobe Harman, George Kuhne. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Craig Fluck, Wyatt Schwiderske, Nick Stavola and Azadio Vargas.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to be focused on doing our individual jobs so we play as a unit,” Nines said. “Hopefully we will be able to relax and have fun, which will help us play fast and loose. If we can get off the ball we should be able to do well on both sides of the ball.”