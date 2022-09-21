Clearfield and West Branch were victorious in head-to-head Progressland matchups last week (over Philipsburg-Osceola and Glendale, respectively), while Curwensville and Moshannon Valley dropped tough home games.
The Bison look to build on their three-game winning streak as they welcome Penns Valley to the Bison Sports Complex in a key Mountain League battle of once-beaten squads as the high school football regular season reaches the midway point.
On the flip side, the Mounties hope to end a three-game skid as they entertain winless Bellefonte in another Mountain League dustup.
Over in the Inter County Conference, the Golden Tide make the long tip to Everett, hoping to snap their 2-game losing streak, against the winless Warriors.
The Black Knights also take to the road, traveling to Claysburg-Kimmel in a battle of 1-3 teams.
The Vikings and Warriors both host non-league games.
Glendale looks for its first win of the season against 1-3 North Star, while West Branch has a tough matchup with undefeated Conemaugh Township invading L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
Here are closer looks at each game:
Penns Valley (3-1)
at Clearfield (3-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield leads 15-0, having won every game in the series since 2007.
LAST MEETING: The Bison rolled up 403 yards rushing in a 53-7 rout of the Rams last season. Mark McGonigal led the way with 172 yards on 120 carries.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Penns Valley’s Miles Brooks, Jackson Romig and Ty Watson. Clearfield’s Brady Collins, Will Domico and Isaac Samsel.
LAST WEEK: BEA 42, PENNS VALLEY 27: The Rams suffered their first setback of the season, allowing 561 yards of offense to the Eagles. CLEARFIELD 55, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0: Domico went 8-for-8 for 249 yards and five TD passes and the Bison defense allowed just 2.5 yards per play in the shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Penns Valley is a good team,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We’re going to have to be balanced on offense and score some points and our defense needs to play well to hold their offense down. They have some playmakers.”
Curwensville (2-2) at Everett (0-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads 3-1.
LAST MEETING: Thad Butler scored on a 42-yard run with 7:28 left in the game and Jake Mullins added the PAT to lead Curwensville to a 7-6 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Nik Fegert and Dan McGarry. Everett’s Gaven Brown, Sid Grove and Ian Klahre.
LAST WEEK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 47, CURWENSVILLE 20: Leading 14-12 late in the first half, the Golden Tide surrendered the next 28 points in the home defeat. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 53, EVERETT 6: The Blue Devils ran for 328 yards and five touchdowns, blocked a punt and added a Pick-6 on the way to the rout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to keep the QB contained in the pocket, be much more aggressive on defense and more physical,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “The offense needs to continue to move the ball, but commit less penalties that stall drives.”
North Star (1-3)
at Glendale (0-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The teams have never met.
LAST MEETING: This is the first meeting between the programs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: North Star’s Ethan Eller, Ethan Smith and Connor Yoder. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, Landon McGarvey and Zeke Dubler.
LAST WEEK: WINDBER 54, NORTH STAR 13: Windber’s John Shuster carried the ball just 11 times, but racked up 339 yards and scored four TDs, including one from 97 yards out as the Ramblers piled up 466 yards on the ground. Yoder passed for 207 yards and two TDs in the loss. WEST BRANCH 28, GLENDALE 20: Dubler ran for 193 yards and three scores, but Warrior QB Tyler Biggans gashed the Vikings on the ground for 246 yards and four TDs.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Glendale head coach Dave Trexler could not be reached for comment.
Moshannon Valley (1-3) at Claysburg-Kimmel (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights lead the series 28-14-2, but the Bulldogs have won four of the last five.
LAST MEETING: Knuth rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mo Valley to a 28-12 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten, Knuth, Connor Williams and Skyler Williams. Claysburg-Kimmel’s Braydale Bauman, Cole Claycomb and Caleb Oakes.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 55, MO VALLEY 7: The Panthers scored 48 points over the final three quarters, picking up interception and punt returns for touchdowns in addition to the offensive output in the win. JUNIATA VALLEY 28, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 12: The Bulldogs were limited to 77 yards of total offense, getting sacked twice and throwing three interceptions in the loss.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to be balanced on offense and not give up any big plays on defense,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-3) at Bellefonte (0-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Red Raiders have won eight straight to take a 34-28-2 series lead.
LAST MEETING: The Red Raiders scored 15 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Mounties for a 22-7 win in 2021.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson, Preston Putillion and Devyn Suhoney. Bellefonte’s Dominic Capperella, Trevor Johnson and Jamal Saunders.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 55, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0: The Mounties gave up 552 yards to the Bison, who threw for five TDs in the game. TYRONE 37, BELLEFONTE 7: The Red Raiders managed just 7 yards on the ground and 86 through the air while giving up 330 total yards to a balanced Eagle offense which had five different players score TDs.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to limit the big plays,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “Over the past few weeks, we have given up too many big chunk scoring plays.”
Conemaugh Township (4-0) at West Branch (2-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: West Branch leads 1-0.
LAST MEETING: The Warriors downed the Indians 28-6 in the quarterfinals of the District 6 playoffs in 1997.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Conemaugh Township’s Dominic Sheffield, Tanner Shirley and Jon Updyke. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar and Scott Smeal.
LAST WEEK: CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 35, MEYERSDALE 7: Shirley passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, whileUpdyke scored twice, while hauling in eight passes for 126 yards in the win over the Red Raiders. WEST BRANCH 28, GLENDALE 20: Biggans ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns and Kolesar had an interception and blocked a kick to lead the Warriors to the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to control the tempo, staying true to who we are, and limit their big plays on offense,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said.