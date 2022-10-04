With just four games left in the regular season, most area high school football teams are in must-win mode as they battle for playoff positioning.
Clearfield currently sits at 5-1 atop the District 9 class 3A rankings with 600 points, which is 180 ahead of second-place St. Marys. The top seed in the class could be crucial should three teams enter the playoffs as the second and third seeds would have to battle for the right to face the No. 1 seed for the D-9 title.
Curwensville is currently tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in D-9 class A with Union/AC Valley with each team trailing Brockway by 10 points.
The only other Progressland team currently with a playoff spot should the season end today is West Branch, which is seventh in District 6 class A with 360 points, trailing Homer-Center by just 10. Purchase Line is eighth with 260 points, but both Glendale (tied for ninth with 250) and Moshannon Valley (11th with 230) are right there in the postseason conversation.
Philipsburg-Osceola has a tough road to a playoff berth with just 120 points, which has the Mounties tied for 11th with Central Cambria. The current eighth-place team is Southern Huntingdon with 350 points.
The Rockets play West Branch in a crucial game for playoff positioning.
Curwensville and Mo Valley meet in an ICC battle with plenty on the line, while Glendale also has an important league battle with Everett.
P-O visits Bald Eagle Area, which is currently sixth in the District 6 class 2A standings, while Clearfield hosts a once-beaten Tyrone team sitting in second place in the District 6 class 3A race with 560 points.
Here are closer looks at each Progressland game:
Tyrone (5-1) at Clearfield (5-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield has dominated the series recently with nine straight wins, and victories in 13 of the last 14 meetings. But Tyrone holds a 35-34-3 edge all-time.
LAST MEETING: The Bison handled the Eagles 42-12 last season as they gashed Tyrone for 378 yards on the ground.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Tyrone’s Dravyn Crowell, Ross Gampe, Ashton Walk and Andrew Weaver. Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins, Joe Knee and Eric Myers.
LAST WEEK: BALD EAGLE AREA 31, TYRONE 7: BEA pulled away from the Golden Eagles with 14 fourth-quarter points. CLEARFIELD 42, HUNTINGDON 0: Chamberlain and Collins combined to gash the Bearcats for 339 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and the defense pitched its second shutout in the last three weeks.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “They have weapons. They’re going to be a challenge,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We have to continue to do what we’ve been doing on both sides of the ball. Penalties and turnovers will be key. We have to make plays.”
Moshannon Valley (2-4) at Curwensville (3-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads 19-8.
LAST MEETING: The Golden Tide picked up a 43-20 victory a season ago in the first meeting between the programs since 1998.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Levi Knuth, Sam Shipley and Connor Williams. Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin and Dan McGarry.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA VALLEY 28, MO VALLEY 0: Despite holding a slight 241-239 edge in total yards, the Knights were shut out by the Hornets. WEST BRANCH 32, CURWENSVILLE 31: The Golden Tide’s second-half rally fell a point short. Curwensville trailed 18-7 in the first quarter but got three TD passes from McGarry and over 100 yards on the ground from Irwin in the comeback attempt.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Defensively, we must get back to fundamental football,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We must get lined up correctly, have our eyes in the correct places, and understand our fits in the run game. Offensively, we just need to continue to execute. We probably played our most well-rounded game on offense last week, and watching the film, we still felt like we had a few plays we could have made.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We can’t let (McGarry) get rolling for them and we need to get the ball in the end zone,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.”
Glendale (2-4)
at Everett (0-6)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Everett holds a 17-8-1 series edge, but the Vikings have won the last two matchups.
LAST MEETING: There was no game last season due to COVID. Glendale shut out the Warriors 28-0 in 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler, Britton Spangle and Daniel Williams. Everett’s Sid Grove.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 40, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 12: Dubler ran for 143 yards and scored four TDs, while the Vikings got a Pick 6 from Cree , who also made 12 tackles, forced a fumble and had a sack. MOUNT UNION 63, EVERETT 14: The Warriors surrendered 547 yards to the Trojans, who scored seven offensive touchdowns and two defensive.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to continue to improve and limit our unforced/mental errors,” Glendale head coach Dave Trexler said. “We are a ball control, physical style football team that has the ability to make splash plays on offense. We need to keep playing great physical defense and continue to play more consistent on offense.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-5) at Bald Eagle Area (4-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: BEA is currently on a 10-game winning streak, giving them a 29-16-1 series edge.
LAST MEETING: The Eagles blanked the Mounties 49-0 last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dayton Barger, Jakodi Jones, Nick Johnson and Devyn Suhoney. BEA’s Kahale Burns, Tre Greene, Carson Nagle and Camron Watkins.
LAST WEEK: PENNS VALLEY 41, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14: The Mounties, who trailed 35-0 at the half, gave up 186 yards and four rushing TDs to Ram back Ty Watson. BEA 31, TYRONE 7: Bald Eagle scored 14 fourth-quarter points to break open a tight game that was just 14-7 at the half.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: P-O head coach Jeff Vroman could not be reached for comment.
West Branch (3-3) at Southern Huntingdon (3-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Rockets have won the last seven meetings and lead the series 12-7.
LAST MEETING: Southern scored a 34-21 victory last season as QB Nate Myers threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 262 and another score.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar, Wyatt Schwiderske and Scott Smeal. Southern Huntingdon’s Lance Carbaugh, Chase Gibbons, Nate Myers and Owen Winter.
LAST WEEK: WEST BRANCH 32, CURWENSVILLE 31: Biggans rushed for 292 yards and scored four TDs and the Warriors held of the Tide, who outscored them 12-0 in the second half. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 44, SOUTHERN 7: The Blue Devils led just 15-7 at the break, but scored all 29 second-half points to turn a close game into a rout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to keep eyes on (Myers) on both sides of the football,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “He is a tremendous athlete who makes plays for them offensively and defensively. Offensively for us we need to keep running the football, but we also need to keep improving in the pass game. Defensively we need to make them work, not give up big plays and make them drive for their scores.”