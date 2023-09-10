There will not be a Week 3 edition of headlines and heroes since 2 games are suspended and set to be completed today.
Glendale’s game with Juniata Valley was suspended Friday due to lightning and will pick up with 6:25 left in the third with the Hornets in front 14-0.
Moshannon Valley led Southern Huntingdon 34-0 late in the third quarter when that game was suspended. Those teams will finish up today at Orbisonia before the jayvee game.
The Clearfield-Philipsburg-Osceola and Curwensville-Mount Union games were also affected.
The Bison beat the Mounties 44-7 when the game was called with 11:52 left in the fourth.
The Tide and Trojans were able to finish their game with Mount Union winning 36-15.