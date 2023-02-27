CALIFORNIA — California (PA) junior Halle Herrington (Philipsburg, Pa./Philipsburg-Osceola) was recently named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team.
With the honor, Herrington is eligible for consideration on the CSC Academic All-America Teams that will be announced next month. The CSC Academic All-America program replaces the former CoSIDA Academic All-America program after CoSIDA recently rebranded the organization as College Sports Communicators.
Herrington has established career highs in every statistical category in her first year as a full-time starter. She sits third on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game and ranks fourth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 60 three-pointers made, the most by a Cal player in a decade. Herrington leads NCAA Division II with 38.83 minutes per game this season, as has played all but 29 minutes of a possible 1,040 minutes.
A native of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, Herrington holds a 3.90 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) while finishing a degree in sport management with a minor in business. Additionally, she is a member of the Cal women’s golf team and has played in nine career events, tying for 19th overall at the 2021 PSAC Championships.
To qualify for the academic all-district honors, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and in athletic eligibility, must maintain a cumulative 3.50 GPA or higher and must have played at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Additionally, each institution is capped at four nominees in the sport of women’s basketball.