It’s time once again to test my handicapping skills and pick the winners of the Progressland high school football matchups and a few select NCAA games each week.
While I haven’t kept records since I started doing this way back in 2003, I feel pretty confident in stating that last year was one of, if not my worst season ever.
I fell below 75 percent early and never got back to that threshold.
While getting every three of four picks right is solid, I’m used to flirting with 80 percent, so here’s hoping to a good start.
On to the games:
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area: Both Mountain League heavyweights got off to slow starts last week, losing non-league games by nearly identical scores (20-7 and 20-9). I expect both offenses to come out swinging, but have to go with the hosts, who Bison head coach Tim Janocko said may be the most talented team on the schedule.
THE PICK: BEA 24, CLEARFIELD 20
Curwensville at Juniata Valley: The Golden Tide turned the ball over four times last week, but still came away with a 16-point victory behind Dan McGarry, who threw for 200 yards and ran for 100 more. Curwensville will need to be much better with ball security this week against an opportunistic Hornet defense that forced five turnovers in their opener.
THE PICK: JUNIATA VALLEY 26, CURWENSVILLE 20
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis: The Blue Devils got off to a rough start in a 27-12 loss to Tyrone in the ‘Backyard Brawl,’ while the Vikings struggled on offense in a 23-12 loss to Juniata Valley. History favors Bellwood-Antis, which has won 23 straight in the series and pitched three consecutive shutouts.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 31, GLENDALE 7
Moshannon Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley: The Knights have a tough road test in Week 2 against the Mountaineers in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Berlin Brothersvalley, which got off to a strong start with a 42-0 win over Conemaugh Valley last week, is 26-4 over the past three seasons.
THE PICK: BERLIN BROTHERSVALLEY 35, MO VALLEY 13
Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Mounties got off to a fast start this season, putting up 49 points in a win over West Branch, while Huntingdon was held scoreless (7-0) against Mount Union. P-O has also won the last two meetings in the series, including a 7-6 decision last season.
THE PICK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 20, HUNTINGDON 7
West Branch at Everett: Both teams had disappointing losses last week where neither put any points on the board in the second half. Whichever teams plays a complete game likely comes out on top.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 22, EVERETT 16
No. 11 Oregon at No. 3 Georgia: The defending national champs were tabbed as just the No. 3 team in the nation despite returning a wealth of talent. Meanwhile, Vegas has the Ducks as anywhere from 14- to 17-point dogs and this is a program that went into Columbus last season and came out with a win. Perhaps both teams may be feeling a bit disrespected? Either way, I have to go with the Dawgs until they show me I shouldn’t.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 27, OREGON 17
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State: The Buckeyes are 17-point favorites at home against the fifth-ranked team in the country. While that seems like a lot, I think I have to agree with the oddsmakers here as much as it pains me to say that as I’m no fan.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 38, NOTRE DAME 21
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas: The Bearcats were the darlings of the college football world last season among supporters of the Group of 5 and certainly proved they were the real deal. But many of the key pieces to that team are gone and Arkansas seems to be trending up.
THE PICK: ARKANSAS 30, CINCINNATI 23
Florida State vs. LSU: How much of a difference will Brian Kelly make at LSU? How much of an advantage will the ‘Noles have since they’ve got a game under their belts? This is an intriguing game for me, but I have to think the new coach will have the Tigers ready to play.
THE PICK: LSU 27, FLORIDA STATE 23
Last Season: 89-31, 74.2%