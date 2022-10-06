Anyone who has followed my picks over the years knows my history with Pitt — I basically can’t ever get them right and pretty much swore off including them at one point.
I’ve since softened my stance and started to include them at times. Big mistake.
How do you lose to a Georgia Tech team in turmoil that recently fired its head coach after blowout losses to Ole Miss (42-0) and UCF (27-10)?
That loss resulted in a 7-3 week, instead of 8-2 as I got a couple high school games wrong as well. But those don’t bother me like Pitt does.
Anyway, on to the picks...
Tyrone at Clearfield: The Bison defense has been strong all season and has given up just 17 points in their previous four Mountain League matchups. Tyrone, which dropped its first game of the season last week to BEA, could present a challenge, but it’s hard to pick against a team playing defense and running the ball like the Bison.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 35, TYRONE 14
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville: The Golden Tide has struggled to stop the running game at times this season and are coming off a game that saw them give up over 300 yards in a loss to West Branch, but the Knights have been having trouble finding the end zone and are coming off a 28-0 loss to a Juniata Valley team the Tide beat.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 33, MO VALLEY 20
Glendale at Everett: After a 0-4 start the Vikings are riding a stout defense to a two-game winning streak and travel to Everett to play a team searching for its first win.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 35, EVERETT 13
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bald Eagle Area: The Mounties are on a five-game skid and have to travel to play a BEA team that has won 10 straight in the series, including 49-0 a season ago.
THE PICK: BALD EAGLE AREA 42, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7
West Branch at Southern Huntingdon: Warrior QB Tyler Biggans has been on a roll, averaging 226 yards per game on the ground and scoring 21 TDs. But can the Warrior defense contain a Rocket quarterback that in Nate Myers that threw for 287 yards, ran for 262 and accounted for four TDs in Southern’s 34-21 win last season?
THE PICK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 41, WEST BRANCH 30
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: This is a tough spot for the Vols. Death Valley will not be an easy place to play and the Tigers have gotten better each week after an opening-week loss to Florida State. And Tennessee also has Alabama to look forward to next week.
THE PICK: LSU 34, TENNESSEE 33.
No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas: The Jayhawks are quickly becoming the feel-goo story of 2022, but they’re hardly going to sneak up on anyone any more. They’re offense has scored less points in each outing this season and the Horned Frogs are coming off a 55-24 rout of Oklahoma.
THE PICK: TCU 35, KANSAS 27
No. 12 Utah at No. 18 UCLA: The Pac 12 favorites Utes have been on a mission since the opening week loss to Florida. UCLA has been playing great behind QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But he hasn’t seen a defense like Utah’s yet.
THE PICK: UTAH 36, UCLA 31
Auburn at No. 2 Georgia: The defending champ Bulldogs lost their No. 1 ranking after back-to-back subpar performances. They’ll be looking to make a statement against an Auburn team that’s a 30-point underdog. Not sure they will cover that spread, but...
THE PICK: GEORGIA 37, AUBURN 17
Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama: Has any team underachieved as much as the Aggies this season? There is plenty of back story here with the preseason war of words between the head coaches and let’s not forget the Aggies upset the Tide last season. Oh, and Bryce Young is hurt and questionable to play. Upset is clearly in play here, right?
THE PICK: ALABAMA 41, TEXAS A&M 27
Last Week: 7-3, 70%
This season: 38-12, 76%