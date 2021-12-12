NEW YORK — Kenny Pickett has reiterated one line throughout the course of this crazy season: “Individual success is team-oriented.” He said it yet again an hour before Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, giving credit to his teammates and coaches for being so integral to his status as a finalist.
One of those coaches, perhaps the most integral coach, is no longer with Pitt. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned abruptly days before the Heisman ceremony and accepted the same job with Nebraska.
But Pickett’s opinion of him hasn’t wavered.
“He’s like family to me. So whatever he feels is best for him and his family, 100% back him all the way,” Pickett said.
“He felt like it was the best move, and I support it. Wish him nothing but the best. And we’ll probably be in touch every week from here on out.”
As talented as he is, Pickett wouldn’t have reached the Heisman ceremony without Whipple. Pickett told the Post-Gazette back in June that he would have left for the 2020 NFL draft if Whipple wasn’t back calling plays.
The third-year offensive coordinator and former NFL assistant was more than a sounding board last December during Pickett’s decision-making process. He gave No. 8 confidence in the direction of Pitt’s offense and his role in it. That faith bore fruit.
Pitt boasted the third-highest scoring offense in the country (43 points per game). Pickett broke every major passing record in program history en route to an 11-2 record and a conference title. Pickett finished third in the Heisman voting and became the first Pitt player to reach New York City since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
Obviously, other coaches played a factor in that. Brennan Marion’s past as both a play-caller and wide receiver was crucial in the development of Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Tight ends coach Tim Salem oversaw 10 touchdowns between senior Lucas Krull and true freshman Gavin Bartholomew. Offensive line coach Dave Borbely and running backs coach Andre Powell mentored players that not only protected Pickett, but alleviated pressure with a functioning ground game.
Pickett, like he did on Saturday, has always said this season was a group effort. But he didn’t deny the accentuated role Whipple played.
“He helped get me to this stage,” Pickett said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It took a lot of time, a lot of reps in practice, a lot of meeting time. We were always on the same page this year. I just had a really good feeling about the game plan. I felt like I was a huge part of the game plan, and we’d go through every single call. We just grew together. And to have this as our last season together, it was really special.”
A message from Marino
On Nov. 24, 2017, Pickett was lying in bed in his dorm room when he received a text: “Hey, it’s Dan Marino. You played great. I’m sure Oakland is jumping tonight.”
Hours after beating No. 2 Miami in his first collegiate start was when Pickett saved Marino’s number in his phone. So when Marino texted him again on Saturday evening, he knew who it was.
“He’s the guy I’ve looked up to since I signed at Pitt,” Pickett said, when asked whose congratulations this week made him most awe-struck. “All the great things he’s done, to have my name alongside his ... there’s just no words for it.”
Pickett’s name is, in fact, ahead of Marino in Pitt’s record books. The last hurdle Pickett had was career passing touchdowns.
He entered the ACC championship in a tie with Marino and took the top spot on a swing pass to Rodney Hammond. Marino, Pitt’s honorary captain in Charlotte, was on hand to watch that moment — which is still surreal to Pickett a week removed from it all.
“Hopefully after all this settles down I’ll be able to go down to Florida and see him and Jimbo Covert. ... I think it’s really special that all the old alumni keep in touch and keep guys together,” Pickett added. “They take a lot of pride in the school, and we take a lot of pride in it. I’m just proud to be on the team that brought Pitt back to this light.”
Jersey Boy
More than 100 family members and friends were in town to celebrate with Pickett after the Heisman ceremony. It was an easy enough trip for those hailing from his hometown of Oakhurst, N.J., an hour drive from Times Square.
Interestingly, though, Pickett wasn’t raised to be a New York Jets or Giants fan. The central Jersey native said he grew up going to Philadelphia Eagles games with his dad, Ken, at Lincoln Financial Field.
“Watching (Donovan) McNabb and (Brian) Westbrook, Brian Dawkins and T.O., those are my memories of Philly,” Pickett said. “It was my favorite team growing up.”
The Eagles, of course, could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. General manager Howie Roseman and senior scout Tom Donahoe were in attendance at Heinz Field for Pitt’s nationally-televised November win over Sam Howell’s North Carolina.
Pickett, a projected first-round pick, could end up with any number of teams, really. Three other GMs — Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Mike Mayock (Raiders) and George Paton (Broncos) — scouted the Pickett-Howell matchup. And quarterback-needy teams like the Texans, Lions, Falcons, Saints and Giants have all had representatives at Pitt games this season.
“I don’t have a preference where I go,” Pickett said. “Whatever team takes me, they’re definitely going to get my all. I’m excited for the next level.”
Quotable
Pickett, when asked he sought out tips on Peach Bowl opponent Michigan State from Heisman finalists Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State): “Now that we’ve built this relationship that’s definitely something I will do. ... Coming off a championship, this week, kind of treating it like a bye week. Just taking some time away because we have plenty of time to prepare. But once I get back to Pitt this week, we’ll be getting ready for Michigan State.”