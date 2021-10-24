The penultimate week of the high school regular season in Progressland featured a pair of area matchups, while the playoff picture got a whole lot clearer.
Curwensville topped Mo Valley 43-20 in the first meeting between the programs in over 20 years. The Golden Tide solidified its playoff standing in District 9 class A, improving to 5-4, while Mo Valley, which had already indicated it was not going to enter the postseason in District 6 class A even if it was in the Top 12, fell to 2-7.
Glendale clinched a playoff berth with its 21-0 victory over West Branch as it improved to 5-4. The loss knocked the 3-6 Warriors out of the postseason per school rule stating its teams must have a .500 record to enter.
Philipsburg-Osceola was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in District 6 class 2A with its 40-14 loss to Penns Valley.
Clearfield saw its four-game shutout streak come to and end, but remained unbeaten and atop the District 9 class 3A standings with a 47-14 rout of Bellefonte.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 285 yards and four TDs in the Bison’s win over Bellefonte. Billotte had touchdown passes of 57, 50 and 51 yards in the first eight offensive snaps for Clearfield.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry hit on 11 of his 17 pass attempts for 141 yards, including a 45-yard score to Jake Mullins. McGarry also ran the ball 15 times for 88 yards and three scores, including a 45-yard jaunt early in the second half that gave the Tide a 29-14 lead.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Curwensville’s Thad Butler ripped off a 57-yard TD run on his first carry of the game against the Knights and added a 19-yard score later in the first quarter. He finished the game with 179 yards on 15 carries.
2. Glendale’s Suds Dubler ran 23 times for 150 yards and an 18-yard score that put the Vikings on top of West Branch 14-0 in the third quarter. Dubler also had 39 yards passing as he figured in on 189 of Glendale’s 272 total yards.
3. Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth carried the ball 19 times for 139 yards and scored a 9-yard TD that put the Knights on the board in the second quarter. Knuth had a 46-yard carry in the fourth quarter that put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Bison Karson Kline reeled in seven catches for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Kline had scoring receptions of 57, 50 and 51 yards in the first eight offensive plays for Clearfield and added a 16-yard TD late in the first half.
2. Curwensville’s Jake Mullins hauled in five McGarry passes for 92 yards and a 45-yard TD reception. Mullins also kicked five PATs and threw for a 2-point conversion when the snap on the first extra-point attempt was botched.
BIG PLAYS
1. Knuth returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score after the Golden Tide had taken a 22-7 lead moments earlier. Knuth then ran in the 2-point conversion as Mo Valley only trailed Curwensville 22-14 at the half.
2. Glendale’s Mason Peterson intercepted West Branch QB Tyler Biggans early in the second half, stifling a Warrior drive inside the 10-yard line. The Vikings then marched the length of the field to take a 14-0 lead on Dubler’s 18-yard TD run with 4:31 left in the third.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
The running game took center stage this week as a season-high four Progressland backs hit the century mark. In addition to Butler, Dubler and Knuth rushing for over 100 yards, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Andrew Faust led the Mountie offense with 118 yards and a score on 14 carries. The area nearly had a fifth 100-yard rusher with McGarry going for 88. Meanwhile, Clearfield had a pair of backs combine for 124 yards as both Jose Alban and Mark McGonigal ran for 62 yards and a score.