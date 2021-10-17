Only two Progressland teams found success on the gridiron Friday night.
Clearfield remained unbeaten with a 47-0 blanking of Huntingdon to run its shutout streak to 16 quarters, while upping its record to a perfect 8-0.
West Branch picked up a much-needed win with its 36-21 victory over Blacklick Valley at L.T. Drivas Memorial Stadium. The Warriors kept their playoff chances alive with the win, improving to 3-5.
Meanwhile, the Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola football teams saw their postseason hopes significantly dashed with losses.
The Black Knights dropped a 42-34 heartbreaker to Tussey Mountain, which outscored the hosts 14-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. The Mounties dropped a 38-7 decision to Tyrone.
Curwensville was also on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 45-17 road loss to Southern Huntingdon, while Glendale had to forfeit its game against Juniata Valley due to low nunmbers.
TOP QUARTERBACKS
1. Moshannon Valley’s Ethan Webb completed 10 of his 22 pass attempts for 194 yards and two TDs in the Knights’ shootout loss to Tussey Mountain. Webb also had a 15-yard touchdown run.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry went 28-of-47 for 172 yards and a touchdown through the air, while rushing for 88 yards on 25 carries and another score.
RUSHING LEADERS
1. West Branch QB Tyler Biggans led the area in rushing yards with 122 on 21 carries in the Warriors’ win over Blacklick. He scored on runs of 15 and 12 yards and also threw for two scores.
2. Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth just missed the century mark, running 17 times for 99 yards. He added TD runs of 26 and 36 yards in the loss.
3. West Branch’s Wyatt Schwiderske picked up 96 yards on 19 carries and scored on a late 2-yard run to put the finishing touches on the Warrior win.
TOP AERIAL PERFORMANCES
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry led the area in receptions with 10. He had 56 receiving yards and caught a TD pass from McGarry in the Tide’s loss.
2. West Branch’s Jackson Croyle made three catches for 78 yards and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass in the Warrior victory.
3. Mo Valley’s Micah Beish hauled in five receptions for an area-best 82 yards in the Knights’ loss to Tussey.
BIG PLAYS
1. Biggans sacked the Blacklick Valley QB midway through the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, causing him to fumble through the end zone for a safety that gave the Warriors a 30-13 advantage and the ball.
2. Clearfield defensive lineman Hayden Kovalick intercepted a pass in the second quarter of the Bison’s game with Huntingdon and rumbled for a 35 yard Pick-6 that put his team in front 33-0.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK
Clearfield has shut out its last four opponents, outscoring them 174-0 in the run. The Bison also had a 21-0 shutout earlier in the season and have given up just 26 total points in eight games, which averages out to 3.25 points per game. The most shutouts Clearfield has ever had in a season is seven, which happened twice.
The Bison blanked their first five opponents in the 1955 season and gave up a total of 41 points in 10 games as they enjoyed a perfect 10-0 record.
Clearfield also recorded seven shutouts in 1939 and blanked five opponents in a row in that season as well. The Bison played 12 games that year, going 10-1-1, giving up 43 points all season.