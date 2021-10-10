The results for Progressland teams in Week 7 were a mixed bag.
Clearfield remained unbeaten as the Bison defense pitched its third consecutive shutout and fourth of the season in an impressive 30-0 win over the WPIAL’s Trinity Hillers.
Curwensville held off Purchase Line 24-22 to improve to 4-3 and elevate its chances at a solid playoff seeding, while Glendale did the same in a 15-12 comeback win over rival Moshannon Valley, despite only having 16 healthy players.
The loss was a huge hit to the Black Knights playoff chances.
Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch also saw their postseason hopes fade significantly with lopsided 49-0 losses to Bald Eagle Area and Bellwood-Antis, respectively.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry threw for 292 yards and and a touchdown to lead the Golden Tide to victory. McGarry also set a new single-season program record for passing yards (1,694) in the process.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte completed 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 161 yards and a 23-yard scoring strike to Nate Natoli. Billotte also ran nine times for 47 yards.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth racked up 288 yards on 27 carries in the Knight’s 3-point loss to Glendale. Knuth’s 51-yard TD run with 1:21 left in the third quarter gave Mo Valley a 12-7 lead.
2. Glendale’s Suds Dubler carried 19 times for 88 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:03 left to play. Dubler also recorded four receptions for 74 yards, 62 coming on the play prior to his TD run.
3. Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal picked up 62 yards on 14 carries and scored an 8-yard TD with 58 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Bison up 30-0.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry caught six balls for 127 yards and a 59-yard TD to get the Tide on the board in the second quarter. Terry also set the new Tide program record for receiving yards in a season with 818.
2. The Golden Tide’s Jake Mullins also went over 100 yards in the game, catching six passes for 107 yards. Mullins added a field goal and booted three PATs.
3. Clearfield’s Karson Kline had five receptions for 95 yards in the Bison win.
BIG PLAYS
1. Curwensville’s Blaine Witherite pounced on a Purchase Line fumble in the end zone, scoring a TD and giving the Tide a 24-8 advantage.
2. Dubler intercepted Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten in the waning moments to preserve the Vikings 15-12 victory. Dubler made the pick after his 2-yard TD run and ensuing 2-point conversion gave the Vikings the lead just moments prior.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
McGarry and Terry set new program records in the win over Purchase Line. McGarry broke Jake Terry’s single-season passing yards record of 1,694, which as set in 2015. Jake Terry’s favorite target, Quamone Newkirk, held the previous receiving yards record of 781 until Jake’s brother Ty broke that Friday night.