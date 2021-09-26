The high school football regular season reached its halfway point Friday and the lone unbeaten Progressland team — Clearfield — kept its unblemished record intact with a dominant 48-0 win over Bellefonte.
The area’s other Mountain League team, Philipsburg-Osceola, was also victorious, claiming a 21-14 victory over Moshannon Valley in a non-league clash between area teams that hadn’t met on the gridiron in 63 years.
The Black Knights’ ICC mates Curwensville and Glendale both suffered tough league losses. The Vikings were shut out by Bellwood-Antis 42-0, while the Golden Tide fell behind Northern Bedford 34-0 at the half and dropped a 41-20 decision.
West Branch did not play as its game at Mount Union was canceled due to COVID protocols at Mount Union.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry completed 25 of his 48 pass attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Northern Bedford.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte tossed three TD passes to help the Bison build a big lead against Bellefonte. Billotte hit on eight of his 14 throws for 129 yards in the win.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Moshannon Valley’s Niko Smeal was the lone area 100-yard rusher. He picked up 107 yards on just 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 34 and 4 yards in the Knight’s loss to P-O.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Matt Martin rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries to help the Mounties build a 21-7 halftime lead on Mo Valley. Martin also caught a 10-yard TD pass.
3. Mountie Luke Hughes ran 18 times for 65 yards and had a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter that gave P-O a 7-0 lead.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Bison receiver Karson Kline caught three TD passes against Bellefonte, including splash plays of 40 and 57 yards. He finished with six receptions for 148 yards and the three scores.
2. Curwensville’s Ty Terry recorded his fourth-straight 100-yard game through the air, making eight catches for 101 yards and a 20-yard score.
3. Terry’s teammate Jake Mullins hauled in 5 receptions for 105 yards, including an 80-yard score.
BIG PLAYS
1. P-O’s Nick Johnson made a 19-yard reception late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game to convert a third down and help the Mounties run more clock as they held onto to a 7-point lead.
2. Clearfield’s Brady Collins returned an interception 40 yards for a score with 17 seconds left in the second quarter to put an exclamation point on a 34-0 halftime lead.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK
The Clearfield defense has now held three of its five opponents scoreless. The Bison shut out Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte and the only points put on the board by Penns Valley was on a pick-6 against the Clearfield offense. Clearfield’s five opponents have combined to rush for 91 yards this season for an average of 18.2 per game.