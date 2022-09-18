Clearfield and West Branch came out on top of head-to-head Progressland matchups in Week 4 with the Bison surging to a 55-0 shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola, while the Warriors outscored Glendale 22-14 over the final two quarters to break a 6-6 halftime tie in a 28-20 decision.
Curwensville led 14-12 late in the first half against Southern, but the Rockets scored the next 28 points on the way to a 47-20 victory.
And Mo Valley gave up the final 48 points to Northern Bedford in a 55-7 loss to the Panthers.
Here are some of Progressland’s best performances from the fourth week of the season:
Top Quarterbacks
1. After throwing for just 68 yards in Clearfield’s first three games, Bison QB Will Domico exploded for 249 yards and five TD passes against P-O. Domico, was a perfect 8-for-8 with scoring tosses of 56, 69, 41, 29 and 29 yards.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry passed for 156 yards on 15-of-29 passing, while throwing two touchdown tosses and two interceptions. McGarry also piled up 181 yards on 23 carries, including a 49-yard score.
Top Rushers
1. West Branch QB Tyler Biggans led Progressland in rushing for the second time in three weeks, racking up 246 yards on 30 carries and scoring on a pair of 31-yard runs and two 1-yard sneaks.
2. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler did his best to match Biggans in the Vikings loss to the Warriors, accumulating 193 yards on 17 carries while taking in TD runs of 1, 4 and 9 yards.
3. Clearfield’s Brady Collins went over the century mark for the second straight week, carrying just eight times for 122 yards and a 51-yard touchdown.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Bison Jacob Samsel hauled in four of Domico’s eight completions against the Mounties for 129 yards and three touchdowns (56, 41, 29).
2. Samsel’s teammate Carter Freeland caught three balls for 114 yards, including scoring plays of 69 and 29 yards.
3. Curwensville’s Chris Fegert had six receptions for 61 yards and a 19-yard TD catch in the Tide’s loss to the Rockets.
Big Plays
1. Mo Valley’s Lucas Yarger hauled in a 75-yard TD pass from Jalen Kurten just 10 seconds after Northern Bedford had taken a 7-0 lead. Unfortunately that was the highlight for the Knights in the loss.
2. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert intercepted Southern’s Nate Myers on the game’s first series and returned it to near midfield to set up the game’s first score.
Stat/Fact of
the Week
The Clearfield offense racked up 552 yards on just 40 offensive plays, averaging 13.8 yards per play. The Bison had seven of their eight touchdowns cover 29 yards or more with Cayden Bell’s 51-yarder capping the scoring early in the fourth.