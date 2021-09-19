Week 4 of the high school football season provided plenty of intrigue in Progressland as three of the four games, including the two featuring matchups of area teams, were highly competitive well into the fourth quarter.
The Curwensville-Glendale game was not decided until a game-winning field goal was kicked by the Tide with five seconds left in regulation.
Mo Valley led West Branch just 7-0 for three quarters Friday until finding the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to come away with a 21-0 victory.
And P-O was marching late in the fourth quarter, looking to potentially tie its game with Penns Valley before an interception and big offensive play by the Rams made it 35-20.
Clearfield, which remained unbeaten with a convincing 42-12 win over Tyrone, was locked in a tight 14-6 battle at the half before finding another gear over the final 24 minutes of play.
TOP QUARTERBACK
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry went 18-of-32 for 294 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tide to a 32-29 comeback win over the Vikings, who picked off the junior signal caller twice.
RUSHING LEADERS
1. Glendale’s Suds Dubler ran 20 times for 206 yards, including TD scampers of 24 and 3 yards, as the Vikings held a 15-9 halftime advantage and led 29-23 with 4:50 left in the game after he ran in a 2-point conversion.
2. Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal carried just 11 times against Tyrone, but rumbled for 116 yards. That included a backbreaking 52-yard score early in the fourth that gave the Bison a 35-6 advantage.
3. Viking junior back Zeke Dubler picked up 115 yards on 19 carries, scoring on TD runs of 2 and 7 yards as Glendale amassed 357 yards on the ground in the 3-point loss to the Tide.
TOP AERIAL PERFORMANCES
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry continued his streak of 100-yard games as he piled up another 167 yards receiving on eight receptions against Glendale. Terry caught a 70-yard TD pass in the third and added a 5-yard score with 2:45 left in the game.
2. The Golden Tide’s Jake Mullins made the most of his three catches (for 62 yards) on Friday, as two of them went for touchdowns. He had a 15-yard score that got Curwensville on the board in the second quarter and added a 10-yard grab early in the fourth.
3. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson caught two passes for 49 yards, including a 23-yard TD pass from QB Ben Gustkey that had the Mounties right in the game with Penns Valley at the half, 28-20.
BIG PLAYS
1. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth returned the opening kickoff against West Branch for a 78-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 7-0 lead, which they held into the fourth where they tacked on two more scores for the 21-0 victory.
2. McGarry completed a 41-yard screen pass to Terry, and Glendale was penalized 15 yards for its second sideline warning of the night, helping to set up Mullins’ 20-yard game-winner with five seconds left in the game.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK
In the 64 meetings between Moshannon Valley and West Branch, there have now been 16 shutouts. Two of those were 0-0 ties (one in 1977 and the other in 1985). The last shutout in the series was a 33-0 whitewashing by the Black Knights in 2009. Each team has seven shutouts, including the Warriors 19-0 win in 1959 in the first game of the series.