Clearfield and Moshannon Valley came away with big wins Friday in rivalry games as the Bison routed DuBois 41-7, and the Black Knights scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Glendale 29-14.
Curwensville fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 40-14 setback against Bellwood-Antis, while West Branch was outscored 19-6 in the final 7:54 of its game, dropping a 39-20 decision to North Star.
Philipsburg-Osceola was shut out on the road against Tyrone, getting held to 23 total yards in a 49-0 loss.
Here are some of Progressland’s best performances from the third week of the season:
Top Quarterbacks
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry continues to put up strong numbers as he completed 22 of his 36 pass attempts for 195 yards and a score, while adding a rushing TD in the Tide’s loss to the Blue Devils.
2. Glendale’s Troy Misiura went over the century mark against Mo Valley, hitting on 15 of his 22 throws for 164 yards.
Top Rushers
1. Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth, who flirted with 300 yards in last season’s loss against Glendale, racked up another 184 yards Friday against the Vikings, while scoring on TD runs of 5- and 1-yard in the Knights’ victory.
2. Clearfield’s Brady Collins had a big night in the Bison’s rout of DuBois, picking up 166 yards on 17 carries and scoring on runs of 34, 33 and 34 yards. He also added a 36-yard INT return for a score that sealed the deal in the fourth.
3. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler cracked the 100-yard mark in the Vikings’ loss, going for 117 yards on 18 carries while scoring on a 3-yard run late in the first quarter that gave his team a 7-3 lead.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Viking Logan Cree led the area in receiving yards with 90 on six receptions in Glendale’s setback to rival Mo Valley.
2. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert hauled in eight McGarry passes for 85 yards in the Tide’s loss at Bellwood-Antis.
3. West Branch tight end Kyle Kolesar hauled in a 30-yard TD from QB Tyler Biggans to cut the Warrior’s deficit to 7-6 in the second quarter of Friday’s loss to North Star. Kolesar finished the night with two catches for 34 yards.
Big Plays
1. Mo Valley’s Skylar Williams busted through the line to block a Glendale punt and teammate Tanner Kephart picked it up and took it 5 yards to paydirt to give the Knights a 16-7 lead with 5:04 left in the first half.
2. Kephart was at it again in the fourth when, after teammate Lucas Yarger had recovered a Viking fumble at the 10-yard line, he dashed 90 yards for a score with 8:11 remaining to give his team a 29-14 advantage.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
In West Branch’s loss to North Star, Cougar receiver Ethan Smith touched the ball 12 times and racked up 184 yards of offense, including TD catches of 57, 6, 31 and 18 yards.
He also scored on a 5-yard run.
The rest of the North Star playmakers managed 120 yards on 38 plays, good for a 3.1 yards per play average.