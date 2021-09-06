Week 2 of the high school football season wasn’t as kind to Progressland area teams as only Clearfield came up on the winning end of the scoreboard. The Bison defense was dominant in a 21-0 shutout of Bald Eagle Area.
The area’s other Mountain League school — Philipsburg-Osceola — scored the first points of its game against Bellefonte and trailed just 7-6 at the half. But the host Raiders scored the only 15 points of the second half to pull away for the 22-6 victory.
In the ICC, Curwensville and Mount Union hooked up for an offensive explosion that saw over 1,000 yards piled up. The Golden Tide set three program records in the passing game, but the Trojans amassed 500 yards on the ground to come away with the 54-36 win.
Glendale, which exploded for 51 points against Claysburg-Kimmel in a Week 1 win, was held to just 57 total yards by Southern Huntingdon, but scored a defensive TD and special teams touchdown to keep things close in a 30-21 loss.
West Branch lost to Claysburg 20-12 and Mo Valley dropped a 35-7 decision to Bellwood-Antis.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry had a career night against Mount Union, throwing for 408 yards, while hitting on 24 of his 39 pass attempts. McGarry had TD tosses of 49, 17, 61 and 47 yards. The 408 yards passing is a single-game Curwensville record.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 126 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bison a 14-0 lead of BEA midway through the third quarter. Billotte also ran 11 times for 39 yards and a 2-yard score.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Bison Mark McGonigal picked up 71 yards on 12 carries, which included a 21-yard TD run in the waning seconds of the third quarter, which gave Clearfield a 21-0 advantage over BEA.
2. West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans ran the ball 10 times for 53 yards, scoring all the Warrior points on touchdown runs of 15 and 20 yards.
3. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Luke Hughes picked up 44 yards on 15 totes to pace the Mountie ground attack against Bellefonte.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry caught a program-record 14 passes for 275 yards (another Curwensville record) and had TD receptions of 17, 61 and 47 yards in the Tide’s loss to Mount Union. Terry also intercepted two Trojan passes.
2. A week after leading Progressland in rushing yards, P-O’s Matt Martin did it though the air, hauling in eight passes for 104 yards and a score to account for the Mounties’ only points against Bellefonte.
3. Clearfield’s Nate Natoli caught six balls for 83 yards, including a 9-yard TD to help the Bison take down BEA. Natoli addde an interception, which set up his 9-yard score.
BIG PLAYS
1. Curwensville’s Thad Butler returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score just 13 seconds after Mount Union had taken a 14-0, first-quarter lead. Butler added a 49-yard TD reception early in the second quarter, which was the first of three straight touchdowns for the Tide, who held a 29-21 advantage before falling to the Trojans.
2. Glendale’s Suds Dubler returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown with 4:06 to go in the second quarter to put the Vikings on top of Southern Huntingdon 21-12 at the half. The Rockets shut out Glendale in the second half on the way to a 30-21 comeback victory.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
The Clearfield defense sacked Bald Eagle Area quarterbacks eight times in the shutout of the Eagles. The Eagle offense ran the ball 17 times and only five plays went for positive yardage, resulting in negative (-53) yards on the ground.