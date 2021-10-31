The final week of the high school football regular season has come and gone.
A trio of Progressland teams played their last games of the 2021 season, while three others are on to their respective district playoffs.
Moshannon Valley closed out its season on a high note with a 36-13 rout of Everett, while Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch each suffered defeats to playoff-bound teams from District 9 in their final games.
The Mounties fell to Ridgway/Johnsonburg by a 41-13 score and the Warriors dropped a 32-21 decision to Curwensville, which plays in the D-9 class A quarterfinals this week at Smethport.
Glendale finished out its regular campaign with a 45-14 loss to Penns Valley, but the 5-5 Vikings are the sixth seed in District 6 class A and host No. 10 seed Penns Manor on Friday.
And Clearfield topped off the tenth undefeated regular season in program history with a 38-7 victory over visiting Central Clarion. The top-seeded Bison move on the play St. Marys Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field in the D-9 class 3A title game.
TOP QUARTERBACKS
1. Mo Valley senior signal caller Ethan Webb saved his best for last, completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 204 yards against Everett. Webb tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Niko Smeal, added a 1-yard touchdown run and also intercepted a pass on defense.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, hitting on five of his eight pass attempts in the Bison’s win over the Wildcats.
RUSHING LEADERS
1. Curwensville’s Thad Butler averaged 19.8 yards per carry against West Branch as he amassed 257 yards on just 13 totes. He had TD runs of 76, 48 and 69 yards in the win.
2. West Branch’s Wyatt Schwiderske enjoyed a breakout night against the Golden Tide, running the ball 31 times for 161 yards and a 1-yard touchdown.
3. Billotte was also one of the top ground gainers on the night, rushing 12 times for 140 yards and four touchdowns. Billotte ripped off a 73-yard TD run for the game’s first score, then added TDs of 4, 12 and 1 later in the game.
4. Black Knight junior Levi Knuth finished off his year with another 100-yard night. Knuth picked up 133 yards on 12 carries and ends the regular season as the area’s leading rusher with 1193.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Mo Valley’s Niko Smeal hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards and the 23-yard score from Webb. Smeal also had a 1-yard TD run in the game.
2. Clearfield’s Nate Natoli caught three balls for 93 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown early in the second half that gave the Bison a 25-7 lead in their game.
BIG PLAYS
1. The Black Knights had several big plays on special teams. Connor Williams blocked a punt through the end zone in the first quarter to record a safety and get Mo Valley on the board. Tanner Kephart then added a 63-yard punt return for a score in the second quarter that put the Knights in front 23-7.
2. After Central Clarion, which was trailing just 19-7, recovered an onsides kick to start the second half, Clearfield’s Brady Collins picked off the Wildcat quarterback two plays later. Billotte hit Natoli for the 60-yard TD on the very next snap.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK
1. Curwensville ran only 11 plays from scrimmage during the first half of its game against West Branch, which snapped the ball 38 times in the first two quarters.
But despite the offensive play discrepancy, the Golden Tide held a 20-14 halftime lead, thanks to TD runs of 76 and 48 yards by Butler and a 36-yard jaunt from QB Dan McGarry