Week 1 is in the books for Progressland and there were several headline performances.
Philipsburg-Osceola upended West Branch 49-20 at Mountaineer Stadium as the Mounties honored one of their own.
Curwensville was able to overcome mistakes and a halftime deficit to upend Meyersdale 34-18 behind three scores from Danny McGarry.
Moshannon Valley honored its 1982 undefeated team, but fell to Tussey Mountain 28-14 after two late scores by the Titans.
Glendale also struggled to get its offense going against Juniata Valley in a 23-12 loss that saw the Vikings turn over the ball four times.
Clearfield fell on the road at Juniata 20-6 after having to drive back on Saturday because of storms that postponed the game on Friday after both teams had run just one series.
Top Quarterbacks
1. Curwensville’s Danny McGarry had three touchdown runs, including one after blocking a punt on defense, and threw a 14 yarder to Andrew Pentz for a fourth score.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey ran for two touchdowns (1 and 70 yards) and threw a 36-yard score to Nick Johnson.
Top Rushing
Leaders
1. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans scored all 20 of the Warriors’ points against P-O, with two rushing touchdowns, an interception return and a 2-point conversion.
2. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth had 84 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown for the Knights against the Titans.
3. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Sam McDonald scored his first varsity touchdown on a 46-yard run against the Warriors.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson had a 20-yard catch that set up a touchdown for the Mounties and a 36-yard touchdown catch.
2. Curwensville’s Andrew Pentz had a 14-yard touchdown catch against Meyersdale.
Big Plays
1. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jakodi Jones took off on a 62-yard kickoff return to give the Mounties their first touchdown of the game and give them a lead they would never relinquish.
2. Curwensville’s Chris Fegert ripped off a 65-yard kickoff return to set the final for the Tide in their win against Meyersdale.
3. Glendale’s Lucas Tarnow had a 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Hornets.
Stat/Fact of
the Week
Before Philipsburg-Osceola’s game with West Branch, the team held a ceremony to introduce the Shawn Martin Mountie All In Heart of A Champion award, which will be awarded to the Mountie who shows leadership and heart at the end of each season. Shawn Martin was the president of the P-O Quarterback Club was killed in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 10. The recipient of the first award was Martin’s son, Matt, who was the captain of last year’s Mountie team. Matt Martin, along with his mother, Beth, and brother, Hunter were honorary captains for the Mounties Friday night.