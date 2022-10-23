Milestones were hit and program records fell during the ninth week of high school football in Progressland.
Three quarterbacks (Curwensville’s Dan McGarry, Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart and West Branch’s Tyler Biggans) each threw for over 100 yards and ran for 100 yards in game.
It was also a big week for running backs as Glendale’s Zeke Dubler and Black Knight Levi Knuth joined Biggans and Clearfield’s Brady Collins in the 1,000-yard rushing club this season.
And a high-scoring week saw both Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola put up over 60 points in eclipsing program marks as the Black Knights took down Meyersdale 63-30 and the Mounties routed Montgomery 64-7.
Curwensville and West Branch went over 30 in losses, the Golden Tide falling to Mount Union 43-34 and the Warriors dropping a 41-35 decision to Bellwood-Antis.
Clearfield and Glendale rounded out a 4-2 week for area teams as the Bison defeated Central Mountain 21-6 and the Vikings took care of Claysburg-Kimmel 27-12.
Here are the top individual performances from Friday’s games:
Top Quarterbacks
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 274 yards and three TDs in the loss to the Trojans. McGarry also ran the ball 14 times for 125 yards and two more scores.
2. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns, as he hit on nine of his 19 pass attempts. Biggans also ran for 120 yards and three more TDs.
3. Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart was efficient in going 7-of-10 for 133 yards and two scores, while adding 102 yards on 22 carries on the ground.
Top Rushers
1. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler carried 29 times for 244 yards, scoring on runs of 2, 5, and 5 yards to the lead the Vikings over the Bulldogs.
2. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth scored four times on short runs of 11, 12, 7 and 2 yards to help the Knights pull away from Meyersdale. Knuth amassed 204 yards on 20 totes in the game.
3. Clearfield’s Brady Collins ran the ball 17 times for 146 yards and scored on second-half TD runs of 26 and 29 yards to lead the Bison over the Wildcats.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Curwensville’s Chris Fegert caught five balls for 128 yards and a pair of scores in the Tide’s defeat at Mount Union.
2. Mo Valley’s Micah Beish hauled in five passes for 100 yards and a 25-yard touchdown in the Knights’ win.
3. West Branch’s Kyle Kolesar recorded four receptions for 83 yards and a 33-yard TD pass in the Warriors’ loss to Bellwood-Antis.
Big Plays
1. The Mo Valley secondary picked off four Meyersdale passes, getting a 45-yard interception return for a score from Luke Yarger that made it 7-3 in the first. Yarger, Micah Beish and Landon Buck added fourth-quarter picks that helped Mo Valley score 28 unanswered points to pull away for the win.
2. Clearfield’s Will Domico broke a scoreless tie with a 36-yard Pick 6 midway through the second quarter to highlight a stout Bison defense in the victory over Central Mountain.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
The 64 points put up by Philipsburg-Osceola are the most points scored in a single game by the Mounties in program history. The previous high was set by the 1957 Mounties, who beat Moshannon Valley 59-6 to close out a 4-4-1 regular season.
The 63 points scored by the Black Knights is the new single-game mark for Moshannon Valley.
The old program record was set in 2004 when Moshannon Valley hammered Everett 58-21 during Week 5.