Clearfield and Moshannon Valley had big wins Friday night. but the rest of Progressland’s football teams suffered tough losses that dampened their playoff chances.
The Bison mauled Bellefonte 55-16 to clinch its 27th consecutive winning season and 12th Mountain League championship, while also keeping its slim lead over St. Marys for the top spot in the District 9 class 3A playoff chase.
Mo Valley upset Bellwood-Antis 20-12 to move to 4-4 and vault into seventh place in the District 6 class A rankings.
Curwensville, Glendale and West Branch all lost their games and each dipped to 3-5 and find themselves currently out of the Top 8 in their respective district races.
And P-O dropped a close 27-21 decision to North Star as its skid moved to seven games after an opening week win.
Here are the top individual performances from Friday’s games:
Top Quarterbacks
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry completed 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and had TD tosses of 8, 13, 19 and 10 yards in the Tide’s 28-27 loss to Conemaugh Valley.
2. Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart was just 3-of-4 for 46 yards and a 26-yard TD pass to Jalen Kurten, but he also ran the ball 21 times for 115 yards and a score to lead the Knights over Bellwood-Antis.
Top Rushers
1. Clearfield’s Brady Collins ran the ball 11 times for 134 yards and a 6-yard TD and hauled in a 24-yard TD reception as well as a 2-point conversion to help fuel the Bison’s rout of Bellefonte.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dayton Barger carried 14 times for 129 yards in the Mounties’ 6-point loss to North Star.
3. Barger’s teammate Jakodi Jones added 90 yards and a pair of TDs on 17 carries.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Curwensville’s Hunter Tkacik hauled in five passes for 72 yards and had touchdown grabs of 8 and 19 yards in the Tide’s 1-point loss.
2. Tide receiver Nik Fegert caught four passes for 51 yards and a 13-yard score.
Big Plays
1. The Knights made a goal line stand at the end of the first half after a blocked punt gave Bellwood-Antis the ball at the Mo Valley 18. Knuth stopped Nick Kost for no gain on a run from the 2, and time ran out.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey intercepted a pass with under two minutes left in the game to set up a final possession and chance for the Mounties to drive for the winning touchdown. But North Star was able to keep P-O off the scoreboard to preserve the 6-point victory.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
Bellwood-Antis is 58-4 in Inter County Conference play since the 2015 season. Juniata Valley beat the Blue Devils in both 2021 and 2022. The only other ICC team to defeat Bellwood in the past eight regular seasons is Mo Valley, which scored a 28-13 victory in 2015 and Friday’s 20-12 win.