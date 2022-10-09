The District 6 class A playoff race for Progressland teams got very interesting thanks to Friday’s results.
With Moshannon Valley’s 41-14 victory over Curwensville, the Black Knights vaulted into eighth-place in the rankings with 370 points, which ties them with West Branch, which dropped a 53-20 decision to Southern Huntingdon.
Glendale is just behind the Knights and Warriors with 360 points after its 34-19 win over Everett.
All four Progressland ICC teams are now 3-4 on the season.
In the Mountain League, Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola both lost.
The Bison fell to 5-2 after a 21-14 defeat to Tyrone, while the Mounties were shut out 49-0 by Bald Eagle Area to slip to 1-6.
Here are the top individual performances from Friday’s games:
Top Quarterbacks
1. While not a traditional quarterback, Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart lined up in the Wildcat for every first-half snap against the Tide. He carried 18 times for 159 yards and four TDs, while also tossing a 20-yard touchdown pass to lead the Knights to a 35-0 halftime advantage.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry was the only area QB to pass for over 100 yards as he completed 11 of his 31 attempts for 147 yards and a score, while adding a 3-yard TD run.
Top Rushers
1. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler piled up 222 yards on just 16 carries, scoring on runs of 13, 10 and 16 yards to lead the Vikings over Everett.
2. West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans was held under 100 yards for the first time this season. He carried 17 times for 96 yards — 57 coming on a touchdown run. Biggans also had a 65-yard TD pass in the loss.
3. Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth ran 16 times for 80 yards to give the Knights a potent 1-2 punch against Curwensville. Knuth also caught a 26-yard pass to convert a third down early in the game.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert hauled in five balls for 100 yards and scored on a 67-yard pass play during the fourth quarter against Mo Valley.
2. West Branch’s Azadio Vargas needed just one reception to have the second-most receiving yards in Progressland Friday as he pulled in a 65-yard TD pass from Biggans.
3. Clearfield’s Carter Freeland caught two balls for 40 yards and added a 64-yard touchdown run that gave the Bison a 14-7 halftime lead on Tyrone, which rallied in the second half.
Big Plays
1. Moshannon Valley’s Micah Beish picked off McGarry late in the first half to thwart a Tide drive then caught a 20-yard TD pass moments later to put the Knights in command at the break.
2. Beish’s teammate Jalen Kurten had two interceptions against the Tide, the first coming midway through the first that led to a Mo Valley score and 21-0 lead just 6:34 into the game.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
After throwing for 287 yards and running for 262 more last year against West Branch, Southern Huntingdon quarterback Nate Myers posted another big game against the Warriors.
He ran for 161 yards and four scores, while throwing for 210 and four more TDs.
In the last two games against West Branch, Myers has nine TD passes and five touchdown runs.