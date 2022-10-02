Clearfield won its fifth straight game, rolling up over 400 yards on the ground, while Glendale came up with its second consecutive victory after an 0-4 start to position itself back in the District 6 class A playoff chase.
The Bison hammered Huntingdon 42-0 to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain League to set up a showdown with once-beaten Tyrone.
The Vikings, who were coming off a 28-0 drubbing of North Star, traveled to Tussey Mountain and scored 20 points in both the first and fourth quarters to take down the Titans 40-12.
In the marquee matchup in Progressland, West Branch edged Curwensville in a 32-31 thriller that saw the Warriors race to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and take a 32-19 advantage to the half before holding off the Golden Tide. Both teams came out of the game with 3-3 records.
Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola both suffered tough home losses.
The Knights were shut out by Juniata Valley 28-0, while the Mounties dropped a 41-14 decision to Penns Valley. Mo Valley slipped to 2-4 with the loss, while P-O is now 1-5.
Here are some of Progressand’s best performances from the sixth week of the season:
Top Quarterbacks
1. West Branch signal caller Tyler Biggans continued to put up eye-popping numbers on the ground, running the ball 35 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns against the Tide. Biggans, who only needed to throw five times in the game, had 175 yards and three scores by the end of the first quarter.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry once again did it with his arm and his legs, throwing for 160 yards and three TDs, while rushing for 81 yards and a 5-yard score.
Top Rushers
1. Bison sophomore Brady Collins ran the ball just 17 times, but piled up 224 yards in Clearfield’s shutout of the Bearcats. Collins had TD runs of 44, 3 and 64 yards in the victory.
2. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler carried the ball 21 times for 143 yards and had touchdown runs of 16, 22, 2 and 33 yards in the Vikings win over Tussey.
3. Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain racked up 115 yards on 12 totes and had touchdown runs of 1, 19 and 33 yards in the Bison’s rout.
4. Curwensville’s Chase Irwin went over 100 yards in a game for the first time this season, rumbling for 114 and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also caught a 14-yard TD pass.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert hauled in four passes for 67 yards and caught a 9-yard TD pass in the Tide’s loss to West Branch.
2. Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart accounted for all the Black Knights’ receiving yards as he caught six passes for 73 yards against the Hornets.
3. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson caught two passes for 64 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass against the Rams.
Big Plays
1. Glendale’s Logan Cree intercepted a Tussey Mountain pass and returned it 29 yards for a score to give Glendale a commanding 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
2. Following a Curwensville touchdown that got the Tide to within 6 on the scoreboard (19-13), West Branch’s Wyatt Schwiderske returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards to the Tide 16, setting up a Biggans’ 3-yard score four plays later to help the Warriors regain a double-digit advantage.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
Philipsburg-Osceola punter Brandon Hahn had an average of 50.7 yards on three punts against Penns Valley on Friday. Hahn has been consistent all year for the Mounties coming in to the game with a 37.0 average on 17 punts.